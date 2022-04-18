Review: 2022 BMW M240i brings a 2 for the 2 in 22

The BMW 2 Series was introduced just a few years ago, as a compact sports option for luxury buyers looking for an entry level option. In 2022, almost appropriately, the 2 Series begins its second generation. The rhyme writes itself.

The full redesign of the 2 Series means changes, and a few of those changes are things that some people won’t like. There is no more manual transmission option, for example, and the convertible is nowhere to be seen. But the 2, especially in its sportiest M240i variant, gets more engine power and a higher end interior design. Plus, the giant beaver toothed grille is no more ... which might be the best change of all.



At a glance

Only rear-wheel sports coupe in its class

Tiny car but nice interior

No manual transmission and no convertible

Priced well for the segment

The M Sport additions to the M240i upgrade the brakes, suspension and more Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

The 2022 BMW M240i is the top end of the 2 Series coupes, its sibling the 230i being the starting point. It remains a rear-wheel-based sports car – setting it apart from most of its competition – and it retains its tiny stature, though it is slightly larger for this second generation.

The entry level 230i features a turbocharged four-cylinder engine that outputs 255 HP (190 kW), delivering its muscle in the early and middle range of its RPM band. That’s a good start and definitely plenty of oomph for a car this size. The 240i, however, bumps up to 382 HP (285 kW) via a turbocharged six-cylinder engine and adds all-wheel drive (aka "xDrive" if you’re BMW) to the mix. The handling and stability control added with the AWD are excellent, and make a huge difference in the 2’s sport drive.

In short, to misquote a popular Australian band, "For those about to drift, we salute you."

The 2022 BMW M240i features a turbocharged six-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Having the "M" in front of its model number implies that the M240i includes some performance upgrades. That guess would be correct, with the 2022 M240i housing a full suite of M Sport additions to improve suspension, braking, differentials, and tires. Most telling, though, is the change from the four to the six in engine sizes. The four-cylinder is good most of the time, but can feel like it’s struggling when the RPMs get high. The six has none of that, providing consistent power all of the time. Even turbo lag, which is usually an issue, is less of a problem here than it could be.

As far as the interior goes, the 2022 BMW M240i is also very well done. It’s a tiny car, of course, and the back seats are mostly for show, but the driver and front passenger have surprising amounts of head and shoulder room. Seating is well balanced between sport supportive and cruising cushy. Improvements to BMW’s infotainment system mean that the once-clunky command knob is now far less so.

Just be careful with the hand gestures, as sometimes innocuous motions can trigger the infotainment to change. Basically, if you’re in any way inclined to talk like someone from Queens, you’re going to accidentally trigger that infotainment regularly. Luckily, the Fran Dreschers of the world can toggle gesture control off.

The interior of the 2022 BMW M240i offers plenty of space – in front, at least Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Most disappointing is the lack of a manual transmission option for the BMW 2 Series, especially in the 230i where it would be most helpful. It appears that BMW has no plans to bring that back, so yet one more manual transmission enters the great beyond. The convertible model was also discontinued with this new generation of the 2, but it seems likely that BMW will bring that back in a year or two, as a small car like this begs for a topless option.

The 2022 BMW 240i is a great option in the not-so-crowded compact coupe arena. It’s the only rear-wheel-by-default design in that market, and its AWD system remains rear-biased in most driving scenarios. The 2 Series has a starting price of about US$36,000, with our test model M240i (with most of the options) ringing in at $57,000 and change after delivery.

Product Page: 2022 BMW 2 Series

