Review: 2023 Mercedes EQS SUV brings electric utility to the EQ Series

What a difference a couple of letters can make. The EQS is a top-end, well-made sedan that hit the luxury market as a fully-electric offering in 2022. The platform under the EQS entered two more models for the EQ Series of 2022-23. But Mercedes promised more. Now we have the EQS SUV.

At a Glance



Beyond luxurious interior

Good third row space

Lots of interior screen real estate

Range and economy are decent

The 450 or 580 numbers added onto the model name means that this is the big sport utility version of the EQS. It’s very similar to the sedan in terms of its underpinnings and its capabilities, but it’s in that SUV format that many luxury buyers pine for. With three rows of seating, about 300 miles (480 km) of range, and an interior that would make a sheik jealous, this Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is a strong competitor in the luxury SUV segment.

As one of the newest in the lineup of EQ models from the Mercedes brand, the EQS SUV is styled to look similar to the others it shares a platform with. The lines are sleek, simple, curved, and classy. A shortened hood and longer body promise more interior room, while the bulkier fenders and larger front fascia announce it’s a sport utility with power. Pop-out door handles and a grille-less face identify it as a battery-powered machine.

Comfort tops the list in the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, but the extra Hyperscreen option adds a lot of screen glare Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Looking inside this latest SUV from Benz, it’s not difficult to see why its price tag starts at six figures. This is serious luxury in a large vehicle package. Everything expected from a luxury model of this kind is present, including a host of screens across the dashboard – literally all the way across, if you opt for the Hyperscreen (EQS 580 only). That extra screen real estate allows the front passenger to access items in the infotainment system as well as do their own thing while the driver drives. It’s a cool touch but, to be frank, adds a lot of unnecessary glare to the cabin. It’s an option not included in any trim-level packaging, though, so it’s at least avoidable if one has little use for it.

Packages for the EQS SUV also add rear seat goodies like a wireless charging pad, heated outboard seating, and an MBUX infotainment tablet that can sync with the front infotainment screen for requesting radio tuning or adding navigation destinations or waypoints. The optional third row can also have added heating. And the whole rear area can be augmented by an entertainment system for watching streams from devices either through the audio system or via included wireless headphones.

There are three model options for the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. The EQS 450+ is a rear-wheel drive option with 355 hp (265 kW) and 419 lb-ft (568 Nm) of torque. This can be upgraded to the EQS 450 4Matic, which keeps the same horsepower, but adds another motor to the front axle for all-wheel drive. That extra motor boosts torque output to 590 lb-ft (800 Nm). Then there is the EQS 580 4Matic, which we drove, that ups the power output to all four wheels to 536 hp (400 kW) and 633 lb-ft (858 Nm).

The three models are then accompanied by three trim options, each adding more and more comfort and convenience/luxury items on top of the last. The base Premium trim comes with a host of great content, though. Including 20- or 21-inch wheels (21 on the 580), air suspension with adaptive dampers, leather upholstery, heated and vented front seating, a huge infotainment screen with CarPlay and Auto as wireless, and a beautiful Burmester 3D sound system with Dolby Atmos, plus a lot of other goodies, including a long list of driver assistance and crash avoidance systems. There's also the rear-wheel steering system that was also featured beautifully on the EQS sedan we drove last year.

All three models of the EQS SUV are powered by a 108.4-kWh battery pack slung along the floor. Battery range is EPA rated at 305 miles (491 km) per charge for the 450+ and 285 miles (459 km) for the other two. Up to 200-kW DC fast charging is included, giving a fast charge time from 10 to 80% of about 30 minutes or so. In our real-world road testing, the 2023 EQS 580 4Matic was on track to get close to that promised 285 miles. We think most drivers will get in the neighborhood of 260 miles (418 km) or better in everyday driving and about 220-230 or so miles (355-370 km) with mostly highway speeds. That lines up with most of the EV models we’ve tested from various manufacturers so far. Charge times on our dedicated 240V/50A plug were just under nine hours from 14% to full.

The sleek design of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic hides its third row potential and amazingly quick 633 lb-ft Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

The big Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is surprisingly agile. The explosive quickness and seatback-shoving acceleration of an electric vehicle is there, especially in the big 580 we drove, but beyond that, the EQS SUV handles extremely well. The four-wheel steering mentioned before and the SUV’s inherently low-slung weight and responsive suspension add a lot to the drive engagement and appeal as well. Being able to turn a corner at nearly 90-degrees at lower speeds is crazy in a vehicle this bulky. Staying inside one’s own lane while turning from a stop light, for example, is a good example of how well the EQS SUV maneuvers.

Those looking in the high-end luxury SUV market and who aren’t squeamish about an electric model should see the EQS SUV as a short-list option.

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ has a starting price of US$105,550 plus delivery. The EQS 580 4Matic model we drove begins at $127,100 before delivery.

Product Page: 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV