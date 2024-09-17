Review: 2024 Ford Ranger is new, improved, and comes as a Raptor

Ford redesigned the Ranger pickup truck for the 2024 model year, pushing it into its fifth generation. I drove both the XLT and the Raptor, comprising two of the four models of Ranger available now.



At a glance

Lots of improvements in interior comfort

Great engine lineup for a truck this size

Towing and off-road remain turbo-lagged

Raptor model added with a host of off-road equipment

Getting pricey

Many changes to the Ranger are obvious: a new exterior look, interior upgrades, and some engine tuning. The new look is an evolution of the previous generation’s design, adding a little more upright feel to the bodywork and a less rounded front grille. Inside, changes are mostly to seating and arrangement, with better bolstering and seat design up front and a little more legroom and headroom in the rear.

Technology improves as well, with a crisper-output screen that has a more integrated look. Buttons and switches are basically carried over, but with subtle changes that make them more accessible.

The 2024 Ranger XLT has a somewhat expensive price point, but good capabilities as an all-around truck Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

The 2024 Ranger comes only as a crew cab with a five-foot cargo bed. The previous gen’s configurable nature wasn’t popular, so simplifying it to the most common setup makes sense. There are four trim levels for the Ranger now, starting with the base model XL, then the XLT, the Lariat, and the new Raptor. Each are rear-wheel drive with four-wheel drive as an option, except the Raptor which is 4x4 by default.

Also changing are engine options. The previous-gen had just a turbocharged 2.3-liter. That carries over as the base engine for all but the Raptor. It still outputs 270 horsepower (199 kW) to a 10-speed automatic transmission. A new (to the Ranger) 2.7L turbocharged V6 outputting 315 horsepower (232 kW) to a 10-speed auto is now on offer in the two middle trims. The Raptor model gets its own 3.0L turbocharged V6 that outputs 405 hp (298 kW).

Interestingly, the new engines don’t necessarily equate to more capability – just a quicker uptake. The Ranger, when equipped, can tow up to 7,500 lb (3,402 kg) ... except the Raptor, which can tow up to 5,500 lb (2,495 kg). Cargo payload is similarly affected, with the standard Ranger having a payload of 1,800 lb (816 kg) compared to the Raptor’s 1,400 lb (635 kg).

Wheel flex and a good four-wheel drive setup are strong points in the Ford Ranger Raptor Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

The 2024 Ford Ranger XLT that I drove had the carryover 2.3L EcoBoost engine. It’s a great match for the truck, offering enough power to never feel sluggish, and a good amount of capability for the Ranger’s size. The jumpy turbo means that losing traction off-road is a problem, and towing can be an issue if the trailer isn’t heavy enough to keep itself straight.

My greatest beef with the previous Ranger was this jumpy turbo and the not-so-good front seats. The turbo can be compensated for, and most owners will get used to it. The seating, though, had to go. And I’m glad it did. The new interior is far better suited for truck use.

In short, I can see no reason to upgrade to the 2.7L option. It offers more power without adding any obvious benefit. The Ranger Raptor, though ... that’s a very different thing.

A lot of truck capability is lost in this upgrade. A couple of thousand pounds of towing and a few hundred pounds of cargo hauling are not insignificant for a midsize pickup. In return, though, the Raptor gives a hugely overpowered engine, a lot of off-road-centric gear, plus better tires and mechanicals.

The 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor has excellent rock crawling and "go out there" in its design Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

The Raptor changes suspension geometry to give a wider track, and to add Fox suspension dampers. Fender flares make up for the wider stance over 17-inch wheels and BF Goodrich K03 A/T tires. Both the front and rear differential have locks, and the front seats are swapped for buckets with heavier bolsters. Added tech includes more drive modes and a low-speed cruise control for off-road trail driving. There are also some cosmetic and functional add-ons like tow hooks, badging, and skid plates.

The Ranger Raptor is almost twice as quick in acceleration when compared to the XLT with its 2.3. And it has plenty of off-road chops. But it’s less truck and more toy for all of that.

Price-wise, the 2024 Ford Ranger XLT I drove was about US$40,000 after delivery fees. The 2024 Ranger Raptor was $20,000 more. Fuel efficiency, never a strong point for midsize pickup trucks, also takes a hit. The four-cylinder XLT achieved just under 24 mpg (9.8 l/100km) in its 4x4 configuration during my highway loop test. The Raptor dipped to 21 mpg (11.2 l/100km) on the same loop.

Standard models of the 2024 Ford Ranger have strong towing and hauling capabilities Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

All told, it’s difficult to point to the new Ranger as a great choice in small pickups. The new options from General Motors and Toyota are objectively more competitive. But the Ranger isn’t a no-go, it’s just not as easy to pick out from the bunch.

The changes to the vehicle are good ones, and are headed in the right direction. The Raptor is sure to turn heads and get a lot of love from buyers, but it’s important to remember that it’s more toy than truck. It is a lot of fun, though. A lot of fun.

Product page: 2024 Ford Ranger

