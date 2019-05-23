The 2019 Ford Ranger is rated to tow up to 7,500 pounds (3,402 kg), making it one of the best in the segment in that regard. We pulled a small 2,800-pound (1,270 kg) trailer behind the truck and found the engine to be jumpy with the extra weight. It takes a while to learn to control that and smooth out the ride, something Ford should consider as a challenge for transmission re-tuning when in tow/haul mode. The Ranger is otherwise competent when towing and showed no issues with our load. Our experience is that roughly 3,000 pounds (1,361 kg) is about the average towing load most midsize truck owners routinely pull. That's about the weight of the average small boat on a trailer, most toys (ATVs, jet skis, etc), and small camp trailers.