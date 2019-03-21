Review: 2019 Ford Edge has a new look that you can’t see pastView gallery - 8 images
We spent a week in the new 2019 Ford Edge crossover and we like its upgrades, but it's still hard to see past them. Ford added some refreshed styling, more features, and a new eight-speed automatic to the Edge for the 2019 model year, but didn't change its primary safety need.
There are a lot of reasons to like the 2019 Edge. It drives well, has a lot of engine options to choose from, and a big interior with lots of room. Most advanced safety technologies are standard in the Edge now, making it a safe bet. On paper, everything about the Edge is excellent and should make it a top choice in the two-row midsized crossover-SUV market.
Yet it's hard to get past the huge rear pillars, placed just right to impede rearward visibility, and the giant blind spots created by the slightly too-small side mirrors. The narrow look through the rear via the rearview mirror could be made up for with better-sized side mirrors, but isn't. So the greatest safety mistake made in the 2019 Ford Edge is in impeding the driver.
Some might get used to that. Given the way many people seem to drive nowadays, they may not even notice that they can't see behind themselves in the new Edge. Certainly the upscale appeal and great drive dynamic the 2019 Edge offers would more than satisfy most. Ample seating and a strong contingent of good engine choices are a compelling thing, given that most competitors offer only one engine choice, and often considerably less cargo space.
The 2019 Ford Edge comes in four basic flavors: the base SE, the slightly better SEL, the luxurious Titanium, and the performance-oriented ST. The ST replaces last year's Sport model and has the same turbocharged V6 and 20-inch wheels. Even at its base level, though, the Edge SE includes a 4G data connection with Wi-Fi (via subscription), blind-spot monitoring (which you'll need), rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keeping assistance, and forward collision warning with automatic braking. All as standard equipment.
From the SEL package on up, the 2019 Edge also includes Ford's Sync 3 infotainment system on an 8-inch touchscreen. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included, as are two more USB ports (making four in all).
Besides its roominess, a shining spot for the Ford Edge is in its engine choices. There are two, with most models being powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder EcoBoost engine that outputs a respectable 250 hp (186 kW) to the front wheels. A newly-upgraded eight-speed automatic is also in play here, and all-wheel drive is an option. We note that the new transmission goes to a rotary shifter in the cabin, freeing up a lot of real estate on the center console for added storage. The Edge ST swaps the engine for a 2.7-liter turbocharged V6 that outputs 335 horses (250 kW).
The chassis and steering for the standard model 2019 Ford Edge is very well done, being more like a sedan than a crossover-SUV. Despite the higher ride height of the Edge, it feels more like a well-balanced Taurus in its drive quality and road absorption. It's also more maneuverable than its size would indicate. On the ST model, the chassis is sport-tuned for a tighter feel and thus doesn't absorb as much, especially with those huge 20-inch wheels, but it's more fun to drive as a result. Either engine offers a lot of oomph for the Edge, making it both confident and even fun. Don't plan on winning races, but you'll at least be entertained in the 2019 Edge.
Fuel economy holds well, given the Edge's performance. The 2.7L ST model with all-wheel drive is EPA-rated at 19/26 mpg (12.4/9.0 l/100km city/highway). The more moderate 2.0L models, such as the one we drove, are EPA-rated at 21/28 mpg city/highway (11.2/8.4 l/100km). We averaged 25 mpg (9.4 l/100km) in our week with the AWD Titanium model. That's a bit better than expected.
The interior of the revamped Ford crossover is not as trendy as are many of today's newer models, still being based on its 2015 design. It feels upscale, given its quality materials, but the 2019 Edge is a bit dated inside. The tech interface is pretty good, but behind the curve compared to newer offerings from other Detroit options and the Koreans. What the Edge does sport is a very quiet ride and a lot of roominess for both passengers and cargo. There are 39.2 cubic feet (1,110 liters) of cargo space behind the second row and that expands to a cavernous 73.4 cubes (2,078.5 liters) with the rear bench folded down. The bench folds mostly flat, making for a very usable amount of floor space.
The 2019 Ford Edge is a well-done midsize two-row crossover, but it competes in a segment full of good choices. The rear visibility issue is somewhat mitigated by the standard blind-spot management and an aware driver, but remains a serious flaw. The Edge is otherwise a top choice.
Product Page: 2019 Ford Edge
