The chassis and steering for the standard model 2019 Ford Edge is very well done, being more like a sedan than a crossover-SUV. Despite the higher ride height of the Edge, it feels more like a well-balanced Taurus in its drive quality and road absorption. It's also more maneuverable than its size would indicate. On the ST model, the chassis is sport-tuned for a tighter feel and thus doesn't absorb as much, especially with those huge 20-inch wheels, but it's more fun to drive as a result. Either engine offers a lot of oomph for the Edge, making it both confident and even fun. Don't plan on winning races, but you'll at least be entertained in the 2019 Edge.