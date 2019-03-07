If this sounds crazy, it's not the first time Hennessey has mega-tuned a pickup truck. The Raptor is a singular favorite for the aftermarket tuning company. Back in 2013, Hennessey boosted horsepower and modified the Ford Raptor to make it into a VelociRaptor SUV. Three years later, it added an extra axle and more horesepower to make the six-wheeled VelociRaptor 6x6. Now there's a new take on the Hennessey VelociRaptor.