Review: 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid isn't just a go-kart with cupholders

The Civic has become a lot more grownup since its 1990s heyday, when wannabe street racers and steel-wheeled econoboxes were its primary associations. The 2025 model year adds a hybrid model and some updated styling.



At a Glance

Solid looks and appeal

Hybrid model only in two trims, neither of which is cheap

Retains signature Honda feel, even in the hybrid

Loud on the highway

Very good fuel economy

When this new generation of the Civic appeared in 2022, it dropped the previous "Let's see how many lines we can fit on this small body" design theme of the previous generation for a more mainstream look. Like a gigachad who finally discovered body lotion and a hairstyle that doesn’t involve frosted tips, the new Civic looks great. Most of the changes to the front grille and rear fascia on the 2025 Civic continue those improvements.

The unique dashboard and multi-vent design of the 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid is pretty cool (get it?) Honda

For many, the Civic was a prime first car, and that still applies. Its base model is a great choice for that. The hybrid, however, is a little more expensive and will likely appeal to a more established audience.

The 2025 Civic Hybrid is available in two packages: Sport Hybrid and Sport Touring Hybrid. Starting price is about US$30,000 before delivery. But either model can be had as a sedan or hatchback and, I must say, the hatchback is a beauty.

The “Sport” in the Sport Hybrid name comes from the fact that the 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid models use the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine as the standard models, but with a 50-hp (37-kW) boost thanks to the added electrification. Sadly, the 200-hp (149-kW) output is mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT). That’s for efficiency, of course, but it’s a real downer when one wants to actually spur those 200 horses into action.

There's a good amount of cargo space in the 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid, but the back seats are comparatively minimal Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

The good news is that the signature Honda takeoff power is still there. Even more so, since it’s mostly thanks to motors instead of the engine. So for the first 10 to 15 miles per hour, the Civic Hybrid feels like it’s sprinting – a feeling the Civic has had since it first appeared 52 years ago.

Although far more refined than that original 1973 model, the 2025 Civic, even in its hybrid format, is a great little driver. The suspension is responsive, the steering remains nimble, and it generally feels good on the road. On the highway, it has enough oomph to make the onramp or the pass, but the noise level is high and the engine sometimes feel like it’s really having to work to make all that happen.

The Honda Civic Hybrid’s interior is pretty posh for a compact “entry-level” vehicle. Ambient cabin lighting, an eight-speaker audio system, dual-zone climate, a sunroof, remote start, and a bunch of other niceties are the justifications for the higher price tag of the hybrid model.

The 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid's powertrain makes an efficient 200 horsepower Honda

The other justification for the price is the fuel economy returns, which are very high. The 2025 Civic Hybrid is EPA rated at 50 mpg in the city and 47 mpg on the highway (4.7 and 5.0 l/100km). Those estimates, in my week with the car, were pretty conservative. In the real world – even with high-altitude Wyoming weather – highway numbers were closer to 50, and around town was well over that number. The Civic Hybrid can probably give the Toyota Prius some competition for MPG returns if one drives it judiciously.

The 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid is a great little car, though it’s pricey compared to others. But it’s fit for a modern audience of thrift seekers who need an efficient drive to match their meal-prepping, coupon-clipping lifestyle.

Product page: 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid

