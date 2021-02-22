Review: Turnkey off-road with the RMT Overland Jeep Gladiator

The Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator are the most-accessorized vehicles in the United States and are some of the most popular overlanding rigs on the planet. So when we were asked to try a from-the-dealership, ready-to-go setup from RMT Overland, we grabbed keys and took off.

At a Glance

This RMT Overland setup is ready-to-adventure from the dealership, all in one purchase/payment

All parts are warrantied for three years or 36,000 miles

Price point is comparable to a factory Rubicon model with comparable modifications

RMT Overland is an adventure outfitter known mostly for work with truck lift kits, off-road readiness packages, and custom builds for overlanding. The company offers packages for both after-sale upfit as well as turnkey-ready rigs from the dealership. This RMT Overland Jeep Gladiator is one of the latter, customized at the dealership for single point sale. This means that the vehicle’s warranty remains intact and all items are included in the final purchase price.

The getup on this Gladiator starts with the truck itself, a Jeep Gladiator Sport model. RMT Overland then added a combination of factory/dealer Mopar parts and custom items from its own inventory to create the finished package. The result is a seriously adventure-ready rig and we were more than happy to put it to the test.

The nearly base model four-wheel drive Gladiator Sport had upgrades such as the towing kit, which Jeep adds to improve towing capacity with a rear axle upgrade as well as a transmission cooler and hitch receiver kit. Mopar rockers along the sides protect the underbody and steel bumpers with tow pins and a winch are also obvious additions. RMT Overland added a 3.5-inch (8.9 cm) lift, FOX Performance Elite 2.5 shocks, and BF Goodrich Mud-Terrain K3 tires with bead-lock-ready wheels.

Those changes give the Jeep Gladiator from RMT Overland a lot of capability not found otherwise. The Rubicon model, for example, does not have the lift or tires of this setup, but it does have a higher maximum tow rating compared to the Sport model used here. That’s a difference of 1,000 pounds (453.6 kg) in towing, but the cargo rating of 1,100 pounds (499 kg) remains the same.

Many of the accessories that fit on the RMT Overland rack on the Gladiator include off-the-shelf items like the ROAM Adventures tent and MaxTrax mud boards RMT Overland

Utilizing this cargo space, the RMT Overland Gladiator has an aluminum rack fitted to the top of the bed rails. This rack accommodates a vehicle top tent, which folds out towards the passenger’s side of the Jeep on a self-contained platform with a ladder. The tent can sleep two comfortably and perhaps up to four in a pinch. The rack beneath that tent also holds modular accessories that can be mounted and locked in place on either side, such as the MaxTrax (aka “mud boards”), fuel, and water containers shown here. Most users would probably add their own shovel, a hi-lift jack, etc. The rack leaves the bed free to be utilized for more gear. We’d recommend adding the Mopar sliding drawer storage setup, which offers easier access to gear, lockable security, and waterproofing.

The RMT Overland package also gets front-mounted LED lights controlled via the accessories buttons on the Jeep dashboard and a functional snorkel to both lift air intake above dirt and debris and allow safer water fording. Even with these add-ons, you can still remove the roof and doors as well as fold down the windscreen, operate the rear window, and so forth. A nice touch.

In real world use, while we would personally want to see modifications for our particular situation (all do-able customizations), the RMT Overland Gladiator is a great design. It rides like a Jeep on the highway, where wind, road ruts, and everything else become wheel-grippers. Off the pavement, though, this Gladiator rig clearly enters its element and feels more than capable. As a mountain climber, wilderness forder, and general “get wherever” machine, it’s not easily matched. The K3s are strong grippers and the legendary grunt of the Jeep V6 coupled with its powerful transfer case and strong Dana axles is both familiar and confident.

The modular nature of the RMT Overland rack on the Gladiator’s bed allows removal or rearrangement of all of its components. The tent, for example, can be removed from the top and replaced with kayaks, a kickboat, skis, or whatever other adventure gear might be wanted. The towing capability of the Gladiator means a trailer with other toys could be added (such as snowmobiles or ATVs).

The rooftop tent on the RMT Overland Gladiator deploys in about five minutes and sleeps two comfortably RMT Overland

RMT Overland tells us that the price point for the Gladiator setup we tried is about $61,000 to $65,000, depending on dealership markup and equipment costs, which can vary by region. To compare, a 2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon model without modifications is about $46,000 with most customers purchasing nearer to the $55,000 mark before adding accessories. Adding a 3.5-inch lift kit, after shopping around a little, would cost between $2,000 and $5,000 (including installation), depending on how well-done the lift needs to be. A comparable kit from another aftermarket supplier is closer to the top end of that estimate. Tires and wheels are harder to match price-wise, but the tires run about $250 each (there are five) with wheel prices varying widely ($200 to $1,000 each). The accessories rack is custom to RMT Overland, but comparables are roughly $2,000 in the aftermarket, not including installation or accessories.

Doing the math, it’s possible to match the RMT Overland setup for a lower price with some elbow grease and time. But for a turnkey option that is a one package, one payment deal, it’s easy to see the appeal.

As an adventure-ready machine, the RMT Overland Gladiator is a great setup. Provided your adventure truly involves plenty of off-road getting there. For road-going adventures, there are far more comfortable rides available.

Product Page: RMT Overland

