SEMA gets Mopar'd with seven Jeep, Ram and Dodge concepts
The Specialty Equipment Market Association show (SEMA) happens every year, and usually features some seriously customized vehicles. Mopar’s offerings this year include a nose-thumb at Tesla, a customized plug-in Jeep, and a scary apex predator truck.
For 2021, Mopar is certainly hitting the show hard – this isn't surprising, as its mother company Stellantis owns some of the most-customized brands in automotive. And as one of the most-customized vehicles on the planet, it’s fitting that Jeep starts off the Mopar SEMA offerings for this year.
The Jeep Wrangler 4xe Concept is a simple name for a complex off-road vehicle. The 4xe is an existing solid platform in the Wrangler lineup – for SEMA, Mopar added accessories from its Jeep Performance Parts line, including:
- A 2-inch lift kit with Fox shocks
- JPP Beadlock-capable wheels
- BFGoodrich KM3 37-inch tires
- Custom underbody rock lights at all four corners
- JPP-stamped steel bumper with single-hoop winch protector and LED winch light
- JPP Gorilla Glass windshield with pillar-mounted LED lights with new concept A-pillar bracket specific for the 4xe model
- Ivory Pearl exterior paint and JPP tube doors
- Dark neutral metallic gray painted JPP rock rails and accents
- Custom fender and hood graphics
- JPP Swing Gate Hinge Reinforcement for full-sized spare wheel and tire along with a Center High-Mount Stop Lamp to relocate the third brake light to the center of the spare tire
- Mopar Blue Katzkin leather seating with tungsten stitching
- 3-piece JPP vinyl flooring with drain plugs
- JPP instrument panel accessory rail system for mounting mobile devices or cameras
- JPP stainless steel pedal covers with black rubber pads
- JPP door grab handles for easier entry/exit
- Trail-rail cargo management system with multi-position cargo loops
- JPP swing-gate flip-down table
- Custom on-board air compressor at the tailgate
The Jeep Wrangler Overlook Concept is a four-door Wrangler Sahara model stretched into a three-row vehicle. It includes several luxury elements and some Jeep Performance Parts accessories.
- 12 extra inches of cabin extension and third row of seating
- Modular roofline addition to add five inches of headroom
- Dual side and three front-facing windows above second and third rows
- JPP 2-inch lift kit with Fox shocks
- 20-inch Black Rhino York wheels
- 37-inch BFGoodrich KM3 mud-terrain tires
- Black JPP tubular side steps with molded inserts
- JPP stamped steel front bumper narrowed for better approach angle
- Custom top closeout LED fog lamps
- Satin Black grille finish
- Custom black Mopar hood latches with Jeep Willys logo
- JPP 5-inch off-road LED lights with Platinum Chrome finish
- Tailgate Reinforcement System and Oversized Spare Tire Carrier Modification kit on rear swing gate
- Center High-Mount Stop Lamp to relocate the third brake light to the center of the spare tire
- Rear bumper extensions to add 12 inches around each quarter panel
- Black Katzkin interior seating and black leather-wrapped dashboard, both with Saraha Bronze stitching
- Black sill guards with Jeep logo
Alongside those is the Jeep Grand Cherokee L Breckenridge Concept with custom paint and wheels. Additions include:
- Two-tone Magnetite matte/metallic and gloss-black paint scheme with satin bronze accents
- Split, five-spoke Mopar 21-inch wheels in gloss black finish
- Roof-mounted, piano black Thule cargo box on dual Mopar cross bars
- Atmospheric Blue Palermo leather seating and door panels with blue quilting to match
- Satin walnut trim finish
- Satin bronze and black accents on upper door panels, instrument panel, and steering wheel
- Stainless steel Mopar pedal covers with black rubber pads
- Mopar all-weather floor mats throughout the cabin
- Jeep-branded Olivet hard-shell luggage and a set of Atmospheric Blue comfort pillows
Perhaps the most exciting of the Jeep concepts at Mopar’s SEMA booth is the Kaiser Jeep M725 Concept. This vintage 1967 Kaiser Jeep M725 military ambulance has been transformed into an off-road support machine and rolling mascot for Jeep Performance Parts.
- Desert Tan paint
- 20x12, eight-lug Black Rhino Armory wheels with 40-inch tires
- Custom, widened fenders to accommodate larger wheels/tires
- Raised cargo roof panel to add 16 inches of headroom, allowing occupants to stand
- Concept 7-inch LED headlamps flanked by JPP 5-inch off-road LED lights and centered by a 7-inch off-road LED light just above the windshield
- LED tail lamps in the original protective metal buckets of the Kaiser
- Integrated backup camera
- Frame reinforcement for better off-road stability
- Original leaf springs replaced with heavy-duty link/coils
- Mopar 392 Crate Hemi V8 and TorqueFlite 727 automatic transmission (485 horsepower/362 kW, 475 lb-ft/644 Nm of torque)
- Low-backed, canvas-wrapped Jeep Wrangler seating
- Custom-build instrument panel and modern gauges/screens
- Data plaque featuring specifications of original Kaiser Jeep M725 mounted on dashboard
- Custom center console made from a repurposed ammunition box
- Bedliner spray-on protection for flooring
Not to be ignored, Ram Truck has two Mopar concepts at SEMA, starting with the Ram 1500 TRX RexRunner Concept. Based on the powerful Ram 1500 TRX, this concept adds Mopar accessories and custom parts to elevate "the apex predator of the truck world."
- 37-inch Goodyear tires on 18x9-inch Black Rhino Chamber wheels
- Ash gray paint with Mopar Blue accents
- RamBar accessory bar with concept 14-inch TYRI rectangular LED lights (4,300 lumens)
- Bed-mounted Mopar spare tire carrier
- Mopar bed extender that can flip inward for secure transport of tools and equipment
- Black Mopar spray-in, textured bedliner
- Custom metal skid plates with laser-etched Mopar lettering
- Front skid plate increases approach angle by 2.3 degrees
- Mopar rock rails, black flip-top fuel filler door cover
- 5-inch black Mopar exhaust tips
- Mopar bed step on articulating arm
- Interior combines race-inspired aspects of the TRX model with workhorse capabilities from the Tradesman model
The Ram 1500 Outdoorsman Concept starts with a Ram 1500 Big Horn Crew Cab 4x4 and adds several Mopar accessories meant for the outdoor enthusiast.
- Gloss black paint with Mopar Blue graphics
- Conceptual two-height position aluminum Mopar bed rack system runs the full width of the truck bed to carry items for work or play
- 2-inch TYRI LED lights on each rack corner
- Rear crossbar-mounted third brake lamp (repositioned from cab)
- Expertec bed-slide system mounted in the truck bed and rated at 2,000 lb (907 kg)
- Mopar spray-in bedliner
- Mopar bed rails with adjustable cleats
- Custom Mopar RamGate task bench with conversion charts and an angle-finder along with a concept T-track mounting system
- Mopar cargo dividers in the RamBox cargo boxes
- 2-inch Mopar lift kit with Fox shocks
- 20 x 9 Black Rhino wheels clad in 35-inch Continental tires
- Mopar lightweight tube steps
- Custom deployable work surface in center armrest
- Alloy-Mesh cloth inserts into seating complements Mopar Blue Katzkin leather side bolsters trimmed with Sidney Grey accent leather
- Unique A-pillar handles and door pulls are wrapped in black Gode-Tex vinyl
- Armrests finished in Mopar Blue stitching
- Mopar all-weather floor mats
- Concept RamVac on-board vacuum under rear seats
The last of the Mopar concepts at SEMA is a Dodge Challenger thumbing its nose at Tesla. The Dodge Challenger Holy Guacamole concept combines a Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody 50th Anniversary edition with some 1970s throwback, including a green plaid interior. Changes include:
- Custom green Rotten Avocado paint with a custom-painted Gold School Shaker hood scoop and tone-on-tone side striping
- 20-inch Forgeline wheels
- Mopar coilover suspension lowering kit
- Mopar cold-air intake, conical air filter, and optimized air box tuned to the 392 engine
- Wood panel trim
- Green and yellow plaid door panel inserts and seat upholstery pay tribute to the original 1970 Challenger
All seven concept vehicles will be on display at the SEMA show in Las Vegas from November 2nd to 5th.
Source: Stellantis
