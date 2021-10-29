SEMA gets Mopar'd with seven Jeep, Ram and Dodge concepts

The Specialty Equipment Market Association show (SEMA) happens every year, and usually features some seriously customized vehicles. Mopar’s offerings this year include a nose-thumb at Tesla, a customized plug-in Jeep, and a scary apex predator truck.

For 2021, Mopar is certainly hitting the show hard – this isn't surprising, as its mother company Stellantis owns some of the most-customized brands in automotive. And as one of the most-customized vehicles on the planet, it’s fitting that Jeep starts off the Mopar SEMA offerings for this year.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe concept adds the expected lift kit and larger tires, but also a custom light bracket to fit around the pillar-mounted plug Stellantis / Jeep

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe Concept is a simple name for a complex off-road vehicle. The 4xe is an existing solid platform in the Wrangler lineup – for SEMA, Mopar added accessories from its Jeep Performance Parts line, including:



A 2-inch lift kit with Fox shocks

JPP Beadlock-capable wheels

BFGoodrich KM3 37-inch tires

Custom underbody rock lights at all four corners

JPP-stamped steel bumper with single-hoop winch protector and LED winch light

JPP Gorilla Glass windshield with pillar-mounted LED lights with new concept A-pillar bracket specific for the 4xe model

Ivory Pearl exterior paint and JPP tube doors

Dark neutral metallic gray painted JPP rock rails and accents

Custom fender and hood graphics

JPP Swing Gate Hinge Reinforcement for full-sized spare wheel and tire along with a Center High-Mount Stop Lamp to relocate the third brake light to the center of the spare tire

Mopar Blue Katzkin leather seating with tungsten stitching

3-piece JPP vinyl flooring with drain plugs

JPP instrument panel accessory rail system for mounting mobile devices or cameras

JPP stainless steel pedal covers with black rubber pads

JPP door grab handles for easier entry/exit

Trail-rail cargo management system with multi-position cargo loops

JPP swing-gate flip-down table

Custom on-board air compressor at the tailgate

The Jeep Wrangler Overlook concept is a three-row Jeep Wrangler with a raised roof Stellantis / Jeep

The Jeep Wrangler Overlook Concept is a four-door Wrangler Sahara model stretched into a three-row vehicle. It includes several luxury elements and some Jeep Performance Parts accessories.



12 extra inches of cabin extension and third row of seating

Modular roofline addition to add five inches of headroom

Dual side and three front-facing windows above second and third rows

JPP 2-inch lift kit with Fox shocks

20-inch Black Rhino York wheels

37-inch BFGoodrich KM3 mud-terrain tires

Black JPP tubular side steps with molded inserts

JPP stamped steel front bumper narrowed for better approach angle

Custom top closeout LED fog lamps

Satin Black grille finish

Custom black Mopar hood latches with Jeep Willys logo

JPP 5-inch off-road LED lights with Platinum Chrome finish

Tailgate Reinforcement System and Oversized Spare Tire Carrier Modification kit on rear swing gate

Center High-Mount Stop Lamp to relocate the third brake light to the center of the spare tire

Rear bumper extensions to add 12 inches around each quarter panel

Black Katzkin interior seating and black leather-wrapped dashboard, both with Saraha Bronze stitching

Black sill guards with Jeep logo

The Jeep Grand Cherokee L Breckenridge concept has a sweet, two-tone custom paint job and Thule cargo box Stellantis / Jeep

Alongside those is the Jeep Grand Cherokee L Breckenridge Concept with custom paint and wheels. Additions include:



Two-tone Magnetite matte/metallic and gloss-black paint scheme with satin bronze accents

Split, five-spoke Mopar 21-inch wheels in gloss black finish

Roof-mounted, piano black Thule cargo box on dual Mopar cross bars

Atmospheric Blue Palermo leather seating and door panels with blue quilting to match

Satin walnut trim finish

Satin bronze and black accents on upper door panels, instrument panel, and steering wheel

Stainless steel Mopar pedal covers with black rubber pads

Mopar all-weather floor mats throughout the cabin

Jeep-branded Olivet hard-shell luggage and a set of Atmospheric Blue comfort pillows

The Kaiser Jeep M725 concept is the Jeep Performance Parts poster vehicle and off-road support machine Stellantis / Jeep

Perhaps the most exciting of the Jeep concepts at Mopar’s SEMA booth is the Kaiser Jeep M725 Concept. This vintage 1967 Kaiser Jeep M725 military ambulance has been transformed into an off-road support machine and rolling mascot for Jeep Performance Parts.



Desert Tan paint

20x12, eight-lug Black Rhino Armory wheels with 40-inch tires

Custom, widened fenders to accommodate larger wheels/tires

Raised cargo roof panel to add 16 inches of headroom, allowing occupants to stand

Concept 7-inch LED headlamps flanked by JPP 5-inch off-road LED lights and centered by a 7-inch off-road LED light just above the windshield

LED tail lamps in the original protective metal buckets of the Kaiser

Integrated backup camera

Frame reinforcement for better off-road stability

Original leaf springs replaced with heavy-duty link/coils

Mopar 392 Crate Hemi V8 and TorqueFlite 727 automatic transmission (485 horsepower/362 kW, 475 lb-ft/644 Nm of torque)

Low-backed, canvas-wrapped Jeep Wrangler seating

Custom-build instrument panel and modern gauges/screens

Data plaque featuring specifications of original Kaiser Jeep M725 mounted on dashboard

Custom center console made from a repurposed ammunition box

Bedliner spray-on protection for flooring

The Ram 1500 RexRunner concept throws several Mopar parts onto the apex predator of trucks Stellantis / Ram Truck

Not to be ignored, Ram Truck has two Mopar concepts at SEMA, starting with the Ram 1500 TRX RexRunner Concept. Based on the powerful Ram 1500 TRX, this concept adds Mopar accessories and custom parts to elevate "the apex predator of the truck world."



37-inch Goodyear tires on 18x9-inch Black Rhino Chamber wheels

Ash gray paint with Mopar Blue accents

RamBar accessory bar with concept 14-inch TYRI rectangular LED lights (4,300 lumens)

Bed-mounted Mopar spare tire carrier

Mopar bed extender that can flip inward for secure transport of tools and equipment

Black Mopar spray-in, textured bedliner

Custom metal skid plates with laser-etched Mopar lettering

Front skid plate increases approach angle by 2.3 degrees

Mopar rock rails, black flip-top fuel filler door cover

5-inch black Mopar exhaust tips

Mopar bed step on articulating arm

Interior combines race-inspired aspects of the TRX model with workhorse capabilities from the Tradesman model

The Ram 1500 Outdoorsman concept combines the workaday aspects of a Ram Big Horn with some custom work/play Mopar add-ons Stellantis / Ram Truck

The Ram 1500 Outdoorsman Concept starts with a Ram 1500 Big Horn Crew Cab 4x4 and adds several Mopar accessories meant for the outdoor enthusiast.



Gloss black paint with Mopar Blue graphics

Conceptual two-height position aluminum Mopar bed rack system runs the full width of the truck bed to carry items for work or play

2-inch TYRI LED lights on each rack corner

Rear crossbar-mounted third brake lamp (repositioned from cab)

Expertec bed-slide system mounted in the truck bed and rated at 2,000 lb (907 kg)

Mopar spray-in bedliner

Mopar bed rails with adjustable cleats

Custom Mopar RamGate task bench with conversion charts and an angle-finder along with a concept T-track mounting system

Mopar cargo dividers in the RamBox cargo boxes

2-inch Mopar lift kit with Fox shocks

20 x 9 Black Rhino wheels clad in 35-inch Continental tires

Mopar lightweight tube steps

Custom deployable work surface in center armrest

Alloy-Mesh cloth inserts into seating complements Mopar Blue Katzkin leather side bolsters trimmed with Sidney Grey accent leather

Unique A-pillar handles and door pulls are wrapped in black Gode-Tex vinyl

Armrests finished in Mopar Blue stitching

Mopar all-weather floor mats

Concept RamVac on-board vacuum under rear seats

The Dodge Challenger Holy Guacamole concept's green and yellow plaid door panel inserts and seat upholstery pay tribute to the original 1970 Challenger Stellantis / Dodge

The last of the Mopar concepts at SEMA is a Dodge Challenger thumbing its nose at Tesla. The Dodge Challenger Holy Guacamole concept combines a Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody 50th Anniversary edition with some 1970s throwback, including a green plaid interior. Changes include:



Custom green Rotten Avocado paint with a custom-painted Gold School Shaker hood scoop and tone-on-tone side striping

20-inch Forgeline wheels

Mopar coilover suspension lowering kit

Mopar cold-air intake, conical air filter, and optimized air box tuned to the 392 engine

Wood panel trim

Green and yellow plaid door panel inserts and seat upholstery pay tribute to the original 1970 Challenger

All seven concept vehicles will be on display at the SEMA show in Las Vegas from November 2nd to 5th.

Source: Stellantis

