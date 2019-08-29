Sono's latest image release gets inside solar-integrated Sion EV

Sono Motors gave us a look at what the outside of the production Sion family electric family car will look like back in March, and now it's time to get inside the vehicle. The latest images from the German mobility company show what drivers and passengers can expect to see from within.

Though the headline features of the upcoming Sion are the photovoltaic panels seamlessly integrated into the roof, doors, hood and rear – which are reported capable of charging the vehicle's batteries with up to 34 km (21 mi) of extra range – the inside of the car has some notable tech too.

A 10-inch infotainment system display sits above a natural air filter inside the Sion Sono Motors

Case in point, the natural air filtration system in the cabin that makes use of a special moss that's integrated into the dashboard. Above this sits a 10-inch display for controlling the infotainment system, which offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. And Sion users can connect to the vehicle over Bluetooth using a smartphone running the goSono app too.

The main display will also show energy consumption data and vehicle information, while solar range data will be displayed on a 7-inch display within the steering wheel area.

The Sion solar-integrated Sion family EV will be able to seat five Sono Motors

Sono promises a comfortable ride for the vehicle's five occupants with "plenty of footwell and interior space," heated seats, and height-adjustable seat belts. And the company says that trunk capacity can be increased from 650 to 1,250 liters with "just a few simple hand movements."

Series production of the Sion is set to start in the second half of 2020. A price of €25,500 (about US$28,000) has been set for the rollout version, with other vehicles based on the platform in the pipe for the future.

Source: Sono Motors