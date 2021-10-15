© 2021 New Atlas
Streifenwagen camper combines functionality, comfort and style

By Bridget Borgobello
October 15, 2021
Streifenwagen camper combines ...
German designer Nils Holger Moormann has joined forces with Custom-Bus Camping Vans to launch the Streifenwagen camping van
The sleeping bench features an iconic stripe design by Raf Simons, offering a nautical feel to the camper
The new motorhome is based on a Volkswagen T6.1 and boasts a minimalist interior that is brimming with functionality
The kitchen is fitted with a diesel hob with a flush ceramic surface that is integrated into the stainless-steel kitchen bench
Outdoor shower unit
The kitchen is fitted with a 75-L (19.8-gal) compressor refrigerator with freezer compartment
An efficient lighting design complements the modern interior and the overall functionality of the van
Gorgeous compact kitchen with sink and window outlook
Moormann's Streifenwagen floor plan
The home is designed around the central sofa bench, which converts into a double bed
German designer Nils Holger Moormann has joined forces with Custom-Bus Camping Vans, manufacturer of individually designed campers, to launch the Streifenwagen campervan, which is based on a Volkswagen T6.1 and boasts a minimalist interior brimming with functionality, space-oriented comfort, and style.

Moormann's Streifenwagen features a well-thought-out interior plan, which can accommodate up to four adults. It's designed around the central sofa bench, which converts into a double bed, and features an iconic stripe design by Raf Simons that offers a nautical feel to the camper. There is also the option of including an additional elevated sleeping zone, which can accommodate two more guests.

"Bright high-tech surfaces meet clear ash wood and give the VW T6.1 motorhome a maritime flair and a fresh feeling of space," says Custom-Bus Camping Vans. "The soft upholstery fabric specially developed for Kvadrat refines the VW T6.1 camping van, not only with a touch of haute couture, but is also characterized by its high quality and very good care properties."

The interior of this mobile home is fitted with beautiful ash timber flooring, white oiled ash veneer side and ceiling cladding, recessed living spaces, a compact modern kitchen, and an efficient lighting design to complement its modern interior and the overall functionality of the van.

Backlit side compartments serve as storage space, along with four clothes storage compartments, and a cloakroom with hanging rail. There's a dirty laundry compartment, outdoor shower unit, reading lights with touch sensors and a neat rechargeable reading lamp that can detach from the wall and double as an outdoor light.

The kitchen is fitted with a diesel hob with a flush ceramic surface that is integrated into the stainless-steel kitchen bench; 75-L (19.8-gal) compressor refrigerator with freezer compartment; 105-L (27.7-gal) fresh water tank with hot water option; and a free-floating removeable double table with optional attachment.

There are two tables available in the van for optional use, both simply stowing away and magnetically held into place for safety while driving. An additional footstool is also stowed behind the passenger seat, which is magnetically secured along with a broom. The camper also benefits from a 200-W solar system that feeds a 270-Ah battery pack.

Each Streifenwagen is custom built for each buyer, with options to include bespoke fixtures. Buyers can work with Custom-Bus Camping Vans to put together a basic model or a fully fitted mobile home with desired extensions according to their ideas and needs.

Prices for Moorman’s stylish Streifenwagen camper model start from €95,750 (~US$111,160).

Sources: Nils Holger Moormann and Custom-Bus Camping Vans via Designers Digest

