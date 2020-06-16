© 2020 New Atlas
Tesla Model S Long Range Plus gets 402-mile EPA range rating

By Paul Ridden
June 16, 2020
Tesla Model S Long Range Plus
The Tesla Model S Long Range Plus is now EPA-rated for over 400 miles per charge
The Tesla Model S Long Range Plus is now EPA-rated for over 400 miles per charge
The Tesla Model S Long Range Plus is now EPA-rated for over 400 miles per charge
The Tesla Model S Long Range Plus is now EPA-rated for over 400 miles per charge

When Tesla unveiled the Model S in 2009, its per charge range was given as up to 160 miles on a single charge, which some electric cars don't even manage to this day. Now the EPA has rated its Long Range Plus model for 402 miles on a single charge.

Tesla says that the rating on all North American Model S Long Range Plus vehicles represents a 20 percent range increase compared to last year's 100D, which has the same battery pack design.

The company says that this has been made possible by taking key mass reduction techniques developed while designing and manufacturing the Model 3 and transferring them to the Model S and Model X, while also making use of lighter materials for the battery packs and drive units, and shaving weight in its in-house seat manufacturing process.

Efficiency gains have been made in the drive unit by replacing the mechanical oil pump with an electric one that lubricates regardless of vehicle speed, and a two percent increase in range has been achieved though tweaks to the gearbox in the front motors.

The latest aero wheels are better at reducing aerodynamic drag than the units on the previous Long Range Model S, also adding two percent to overall range. And the regenerative braking now works at lower speeds and deceleration rates, to send more energy back to the battery.

Tesla has also recently reduced the ticket price of the Model S Long Range Plus by US$5,000, though that's still $74,990 base according to the model configurator.

Source: Tesla

