Tesla begins shipping its Model Y crossover

Tesla has officially kicked off deliveries of its long-awaited Model Y, one year after its unveiling and well ahead of schedule. The company confirmed today that shipping was underway for its first crossover SUV, which Elon Musk believes may become Tesla's most popular electric vehicle yet.

"I think it will be the mid-sized SUV that you will want," said Tesla CEO Musk during the Model Y reveal last year, where the company flagged a Northern Hemisphere fall 2020 timeframe for the first deliveries. "I think we'll probably do more Ys than S, X and 3s combined."

The Model Y is being built on the same chassis as Tesla's Model 3, which may help explain its comparatively smooth manufacturing journey so far. There are some key differences, however, most notably that it is around 10 percent larger and therefore offers a little less range, despite being powered by the same battery.

Tesla plans to offer four types of Model Y in all, but has two available at this stage. The Performance version tops the list with a 300-mile (480-km) range, a 0-100 km/h (0-63 mph) time of 3.7 seconds, a top speed of 241 km/h (150 mph) and a starting price of US$60,990.

The more affordable Long Range model starts at $52,990 but boasts a range of 505 km (313 mph). It offers a top speed of 217 km/h (134 mph) and completes the 0-100 km/h sprint in 5.1 seconds.

All Model Ys will offer an optional seven-seat configuration, Tesla's glass panoramic roof and the option of Tesla's Autopilot self-driving software.

You can check out the promo video for the Model Y below.

Model Y deliveries begin!

Source: Tesla (Twitter)