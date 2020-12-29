© 2021 New Atlas
Automotive

Toyota announces Japanese availability of battery electric C+pod

By Ben Coxworth
December 29, 2020
Toyota announces Japanese avai...
The C+pod measures 2,490 mm long by 1,290 mm wide by 1,550 mm high (98 by 50.7 by 61 inches)
The C+pod measures 2,490 mm long by 1,290 mm wide by 1,550 mm high (98 by 50.7 by 61 inches)
View 5 Images
The C+pod has an interior cabin width of 1,100 mm (43.3 inches)
1/5
The C+pod has an interior cabin width of 1,100 mm (43.3 inches)
The C+pod has a top speed of 60 km/h (37 mph) and a stated range of approximately 150 km (93 miles) per charge
2/5
The C+pod has a top speed of 60 km/h (37 mph) and a stated range of approximately 150 km (93 miles) per charge
The C+pod measures 2,490 mm long by 1,290 mm wide by 1,550 mm high (98 by 50.7 by 61 inches)
3/5
The C+pod measures 2,490 mm long by 1,290 mm wide by 1,550 mm high (98 by 50.7 by 61 inches)
The C+pod has a wheelbase of 1,780 mm (70 inches)
4/5
The C+pod has a wheelbase of 1,780 mm (70 inches)
The C+pod is priced at 1,650,000 yen (about US$15,935) for the X, and 1,716,000 yen ($16,572) for the G
5/5
The C+pod is priced at 1,650,000 yen (about US$15,935) for the X, and 1,716,000 yen ($16,572) for the G
View gallery - 5 images

Many car trips are made with no more than one other passenger aboard, over relatively short distances at residential speed limits. Toyota's new battery electric C+pod was designed with just such scenarios in mind.

Officially launched in Japan on Dec. 25th, the automobile was developed as part of a Toyota project that also includes battery electric vehicles (BEVs) such as the three-wheeled iRoad and the Segway-like COMS. According to the company, the C+pod is intended for short-distance urban daily use – this could include use by corporate clients who need to visit customers on a regular basis.

Looking not unlike Toyota's existing iQ, the two-seater rear-drive C+pod is propelled by a single permanent magnet electric motor in the back, which is in turn powered by a 177.6-volt/9.06-kWh lithium-ion battery pack located beneath the floor in front of the seats. The car has a top speed of 60 km/h (37 mph) and a stated range of approximately 150 km (93 miles) per charge.

The C+pod has a wheelbase of 1,780 mm (70 inches)
The C+pod has a wheelbase of 1,780 mm (70 inches)

A single charge takes five hours using a 200-volt/16-amp charger, or 16 hours using a 100V/6A unit. The vehicle can also be used to provide power to homes during outages – for up to 10 hours – via an accessory power outlet.

The C+pod is being offered in two models: the base X and the somewhat fancier G. They reportedly tip the scales at 670 and 690 kg respectively (1,477 and 1,521 lb), with plastic body panels helping to keep the weight down.

The C+pod has an interior cabin width of 1,100 mm (43.3 inches)
The C+pod has an interior cabin width of 1,100 mm (43.3 inches)

Other features of both versions include front strut coil spring and rear torsion beam coil spring independent suspension; LED head- and tail lights; a Pre-Collision Safety System that detects other vehicles, pedestrians and bicycles; and a sonar-based system that helps to avoid collisions with walls or other stationary objects at low speeds.

Currently only available in Japan, the C+pod is priced at 1,650,000 yen (about US$15,935) for the X and 1,716,000 yen ($16,572) for the G.

Source: Toyota

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

AutomotiveToyotaBattery Electric Vehicles
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More