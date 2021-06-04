© 2021 New Atlas
Automotive

Toyota unveils new GR 86 sports coupe with Gazoo badge

By Aaron Turpen
June 04, 2021
Toyota unveils new GR 86 sport...
The 2022 Toyota GR 86 debuts with several upgrades to improve performance without
The 2022 Toyota GR 86 debuts with several upgrades to improve performance, without jacking up the price
View 11 Images
The 2022 Toyota GR 86 debuts with several upgrades to improve performance without
1/11
The 2022 Toyota GR 86 debuts with several upgrades to improve performance, without jacking up the price
While maintaining the original intent and design of the 86/BRZ, the 2022 Toyota GR 86 redesign brings upgraded styling and aggressiveness
2/11
While maintaining the original intent and design of the 86/BRZ, the 2022 Toyota GR 86 redesign brings upgraded styling and aggressiveness
The integrated spoiler on the 2022 Toyota GR 86 comes with the Premium upgrade package
3/11
The integrated spoiler on the 2022 Toyota GR 86 comes with the Premium upgrade package
"The magic of the classic AE-86 was in its famously responsive handling and throttle," says Toyota
4/11
"The magic of the classic AE-86 was in its famously responsive handling and throttle," says Toyota
The 2022 Toyota GR 86 weighs only 2,800 lb (1,270 kg) at the curb
5/11
The 2022 Toyota GR 86 weighs only 2,800 lb (1,270 kg) at the curb
Vents at the wheel wells and fenders of the 2022 Toyota GR 86 help with high-performance handling
6/11
Vents at the wheel wells and fenders of the 2022 Toyota GR 86 help with high-performance handling
Officially endorsed by Gazoo Racing, the 2022 Toyota GR 86 comes with a one-year National Auto Sport Association membership
7/11
Officially endorsed by Gazoo Racing, the 2022 Toyota GR 86 comes with a one-year National Auto Sport Association membership
Cabin enhancements in the 2022 Toyota GR 86 bring it out of the relative dark ages
8/11
Cabin enhancements in the 2022 Toyota GR 86 bring it out of the relative dark ages
A six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission are available in the 2022 Toyota GR 86
9/11
A six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission are available in the 2022 Toyota GR 86
Rear seating folds down for added trunk access in the 2022 Toyota GR 86
10/11
Rear seating folds down for added trunk access in the 2022 Toyota GR 86
The virtual instrument cluster in the 2022 Toyota GR 86 has three drive mode displays, including a track-focused option (shown here)
11/11
The virtual instrument cluster in the 2022 Toyota GR 86 has three drive mode displays, including a track-focused option (shown here)
View gallery - 11 images

Sport car purists have loved the Toyota 86 (formerly the Scion FR-S) and the Subaru BRZ twins for years. Simple, driver-centric, and fun, these low-cost sports cars have been mainstays in enthusiast forums. Now, a new generation of the cars debuts.

Subaru debuted the 2022 BRZ model in November of 2020, and now Toyota has followed up with the debut of the GR 86. The "GR" stands for Gazoo Racing, a company which has fully endorsed the car, having had a strong part in its design.

Updates for the Toyota 86 are much like those that debuted on its Subaru BRZ twin, with front and rear frame reinforcements for increased rigidity, functional exterior air vents for steering stability at high speeds, aluminum roof panels and fenders for weight savings, and a new 2.4-liter naturally aspirated engine.

The 2022 Toyota GR 86 weighs only 2,800 lb (1,270 kg) at the curb
The 2022 Toyota GR 86 weighs only 2,800 lb (1,270 kg) at the curb

The horizontally opposed four-cylinder (Boxer-style) engine, made by Subaru, increases power to 228 horsepower (from 205) and torque from 156 to 184 lb ft (170 kW and 248 Nm). The power upgrades come from increased bore sizes, changes to intake and exhaust, and optimized fuel injection. A six-speed manual transmission or six-speed automatic are both available.

The new engine and configuration means that the 2022 Toyota 86 has much-improved 0-60 mph (92 km/h) sprint times. Where those used to be 7 seconds (manual trans) and 8 seconds (automatic), they're now 6.1 and 6.6 respectively.

Toyota will offer the GR 86 in two trim levels and seven exterior colors. A rear duckbill spoiler and other tweaks are found on the higher trim level option. New seating options and leather appointments are also available.

Key to the technology updates for the Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ are the addition of digital displays that offer task-specific drive mode outputs for normal driving, sport driving, and track driving.

As part of Toyota's partnership with Gazoo Racing, every 2022 Toyota 86 will come with a one-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association for access to high-performance driving events and sanctioned races. Toyota is also including a no-cost maintenance plan.

The 2022 Toyota GR 86 goes on sale later in 2021. Pricing and other specifications will be released prior to then.

Source: Toyota

View gallery - 11 images

Tags

AutomotiveToyotaSports Cars
No comments
Aaron Turpen
Aaron Turpen
Aaron is a Wyoming-based automotive journalist with interests in electronic and engineering technology. Outside of New Atlas, Aaron is a prolific writer, father of two, and would-be chicken farmer.

Most Popular

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!