Toyota unveils new GR 86 sports coupe with Gazoo badge

Sport car purists have loved the Toyota 86 (formerly the Scion FR-S) and the Subaru BRZ twins for years. Simple, driver-centric, and fun, these low-cost sports cars have been mainstays in enthusiast forums. Now, a new generation of the cars debuts.

Subaru debuted the 2022 BRZ model in November of 2020, and now Toyota has followed up with the debut of the GR 86. The "GR" stands for Gazoo Racing, a company which has fully endorsed the car, having had a strong part in its design.

Updates for the Toyota 86 are much like those that debuted on its Subaru BRZ twin, with front and rear frame reinforcements for increased rigidity, functional exterior air vents for steering stability at high speeds, aluminum roof panels and fenders for weight savings, and a new 2.4-liter naturally aspirated engine.

The 2022 Toyota GR 86 weighs only 2,800 lb (1,270 kg) at the curb Toyota

The horizontally opposed four-cylinder (Boxer-style) engine, made by Subaru, increases power to 228 horsepower (from 205) and torque from 156 to 184 lb ft (170 kW and 248 Nm). The power upgrades come from increased bore sizes, changes to intake and exhaust, and optimized fuel injection. A six-speed manual transmission or six-speed automatic are both available.

The new engine and configuration means that the 2022 Toyota 86 has much-improved 0-60 mph (92 km/h) sprint times. Where those used to be 7 seconds (manual trans) and 8 seconds (automatic), they're now 6.1 and 6.6 respectively.

Toyota will offer the GR 86 in two trim levels and seven exterior colors. A rear duckbill spoiler and other tweaks are found on the higher trim level option. New seating options and leather appointments are also available.

Key to the technology updates for the Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ are the addition of digital displays that offer task-specific drive mode outputs for normal driving, sport driving, and track driving.

As part of Toyota's partnership with Gazoo Racing, every 2022 Toyota 86 will come with a one-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association for access to high-performance driving events and sanctioned races. Toyota is also including a no-cost maintenance plan.

The 2022 Toyota GR 86 goes on sale later in 2021. Pricing and other specifications will be released prior to then.

Source: Toyota