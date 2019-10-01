Toyota unveils 2020 C-HR compact crossover

Toyota has pulled the covers off the redesigned 2020 C-HR compact crossover at Plano, Texas, giving us a sneak peek at the new ride before its public unveiling today. The car is the same style-oriented compact it’s been since we drove it in 2018, but now has a revised front end and more features.

New additions include Android Auto, a near-first for Toyota, that's eschewed smartphone integration for some time. Toyota is no longer steering users towards their own in-house app, which is marginally functional at best, and now integrates both Apple CarPlay (as of last year) and Android Auto (as of now). For the intended market of the C-HR, that’s a big step forward, as a lack of smartphone integration was big downer for the car.

Other additions to the 2020 C-HR include adaptive front lighting, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, and three new exterior color options. The two-tone roof remains a hallmark of the C-HR, with a new Silver R-Code option for a brighter finish to set it off further.

Standard equipment on the new C-HR includes Toyota’s full suite of Safety Sense systems, which itself includes a pre-collision system, pedestrian detection, lane departure alert and assist, automatic high-beams, and adaptive cruise control.

Design changes for the Toyota C-HR include a redesigned front fascia with a less utility-style and more sleek car-like look. The bumper, grille, and lower spoiler were redesigned for a smoother, more sleek look. LED headlamps are now standard on the C-HR at all trim levels. A new 17-inch alloy wheel design is offered as an option, while a new 18-inch alloy wheel design for the top-end Limited grade has also been added.

In addition, the rear spoiler of the C-HR is now a bit thicker and more prominent, accenting the edgy design of the car. The rear door handles remain hidden in the rear pillar, and the rear bumper lift stays in place.

Inside, Toyota also made changes to the C-HR to add more convenience for passengers. Seatback pockets, extending windshield visors, and more storage options were added to the XLE trim. The Limited trim now has a power 8-way adjustable driver’s seat.

The 2020 Toyota C-HR otherwise remains the same. Powertrain and drivetrain are unchanged and still front-wheel drive only. The 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine produces 144 horsepower (107 kW) at relatively high RPM (6,100) and sends that to a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Our experience with this setup in 2018 was less than enthusiastic. EPA estimates for fuel economy are 29 mpg (8.1 l/100km) combined.

You can get more of a look at the car, in the video below.

Source: Toyota