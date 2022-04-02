© 2022 New Atlas
Toyota unveils turbocharged GR Corolla hot rally hatch

By Aaron Turpen
April 02, 2022
Born from rally racing and overseen by Akio Toyoda and Gazoo Racing, the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla revives the hot hatch segment
The 1.6-liter engine for the GR Corolla is hand-built at Toyota's Motomachi Plant in Japan
Every 2023 Toyota GR Corolla purchased comes with a one year National Auto Sport Association membership and High-Performance Driving Event instruction
The GR Corolla features the GR-Four all-wheel drive system
The Core model (shown) is the "basic" Toyota GR Corolla without the aggressive add-ons of the Circuit Edition
Aside from the wide fenders and larger tires, the 2023 GR Corolla doesn't look much different from the standard Corolla hatchback
Note the larger fender bulges, bigger (and functional) brake vent, and other changes to the Corolla's body styling for the GR model
The rear fender of the GR Corolla looks slightly more aggressive when compared to the standard Corolla model
The triple exhaust of the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla is a dead giveaway as to its performance setup
The 2023 GR Corolla features a 1.6L, 3-cylinder direct/port injected turbo engine that delivers 300 hp and 273 pound-feet of torque
The little engine in the GR Corolla has peak outputs starting at 3,000 rpm
The limited-run Circuit Edition will be available in the launch year only for the GR Corolla
The GR Corolla Circuit Edition features a more aggressive vented hood, larger rear spoiler, and other enhnacements
The Heavy Metal gray color for the GR Corolla is dramatic and aggressive
Toyota aimed for a low center of gravity for the 2023 GR Corolla
The GR badge and working brake vent are some of the enhancements found in the GR Corolla
Functioning triple exhaust ports and a rear diffuser are elements of the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla's overall design
A performance-tuned interior for the GR Corolla Circuit Edition shows off the manual-only transmission option
With the Subaru WRX having gone sedan-only and the Volkswagen GTI and R seemingly on their final tour, Toyota has decided to save the hot hatch market with a Corolla-based hatchback. Born from rally racing, the Corolla GR features adjustable all-wheel drive, a turbocharged three-cylinder engine, and a year’s membership in the National Auto Sport Association with driving instruction.

The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla was designed with input from the automaker's Gazoo Racing team, and is surprisingly easy to look at. Its lines and dimensions, while coming from the Corolla, are accentuated with a handful of small changes such as beefier fender bulges, aggressive front brake vents, tri-exhaust ports, and added front and rear diffusers.

Both the standard GR Corolla and its Circuit Edition feature the same G16-E 1.6-liter, three-cylinder, hand-built engine that outputs 300 horsepower (224 kW) and 273 pound-feet (370 Nm) of torque. That peak torque comes at just 3,000 rpm and runs through to 5,500 rotations, while maximum horsepower comes just after that at 6,500 rpm. The engine powers through a purpose-built GR-Four all-wheel drive (AWD) six-speed manual transmission. The center differential allows 60-40 (front:rear), 50-50, and 30-70 power splits between axles via driver controls.

Underneath the bodywork for the new GR Corolla is Toyota’s GA-C platform, reinforced to handle the torque, AWD design and speeds the car is made for. Modifications to steering, chassis, suspension, and other components further aid that goal.

The basic Core model of the GR Corolla will come later this year in three color choices: white, black, and Supersonic Red. Seating for five, as with the standard Corolla, is also offered in the GR. A limited-run Circuit Edition model of the GR Corolla will come sometime in 2023, featuring white, Supersonic Red and Heavy Metal colors. A forged carbon fiber roof, vented bulge hood, and larger rear spoiler are additions, along with Brin Naub suede-trimmed sport seating and a shift knob signed by Morizo.

Pricing for the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Core and Circuit Edition will be announced closer to launch.

Source: Toyota

