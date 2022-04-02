Toyota unveils turbocharged GR Corolla hot rally hatch

With the Subaru WRX having gone sedan-only and the Volkswagen GTI and R seemingly on their final tour, Toyota has decided to save the hot hatch market with a Corolla-based hatchback. Born from rally racing, the Corolla GR features adjustable all-wheel drive, a turbocharged three-cylinder engine, and a year’s membership in the National Auto Sport Association with driving instruction.

The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla was designed with input from the automaker's Gazoo Racing team, and is surprisingly easy to look at. Its lines and dimensions, while coming from the Corolla, are accentuated with a handful of small changes such as beefier fender bulges, aggressive front brake vents, tri-exhaust ports, and added front and rear diffusers.

Both the standard GR Corolla and its Circuit Edition feature the same G16-E 1.6-liter, three-cylinder, hand-built engine that outputs 300 horsepower (224 kW) and 273 pound-feet (370 Nm) of torque. That peak torque comes at just 3,000 rpm and runs through to 5,500 rotations, while maximum horsepower comes just after that at 6,500 rpm. The engine powers through a purpose-built GR-Four all-wheel drive (AWD) six-speed manual transmission. The center differential allows 60-40 (front:rear), 50-50, and 30-70 power splits between axles via driver controls.

The limited-run Circuit Edition will be available in the launch year only for the GR Corolla Toyota

Underneath the bodywork for the new GR Corolla is Toyota’s GA-C platform, reinforced to handle the torque, AWD design and speeds the car is made for. Modifications to steering, chassis, suspension, and other components further aid that goal.

The basic Core model of the GR Corolla will come later this year in three color choices: white, black, and Supersonic Red. Seating for five, as with the standard Corolla, is also offered in the GR. A limited-run Circuit Edition model of the GR Corolla will come sometime in 2023, featuring white, Supersonic Red and Heavy Metal colors. A forged carbon fiber roof, vented bulge hood, and larger rear spoiler are additions, along with Brin Naub suede-trimmed sport seating and a shift knob signed by Morizo.

Pricing for the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Core and Circuit Edition will be announced closer to launch.

Source: Toyota

