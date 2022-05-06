© 2022 New Atlas
Able NXT electric truck hauls cargo in swappable rear modules

By Ben Coxworth
May 06, 2022
When it comes to hauling cargo within cities, compact battery-electric trucks are becoming an increasingly popular choice. One of the latest, Tropos Motors' Able NXT, features a versatile modular loading system.

Currently available for preorder, the NXT is made up of components that are manufactured in EU countries by German company Sevic Systems, and assembled in the US. Tropos Motors itself is based in California.

Depending on the intended usage (and on buyers' budgets), the vehicle is being offered in multiple configurations. If equipped with the maximum-capacity 33-kWh lithium battery pack, it reportedly has a range of up to 190 miles (306 km) – a complete charge takes two to four hours.

The Able NXT additionally has a top speed of 55 mph (89 km/h), and is capable of carrying a payload of up to 1,500 lb (680 kg) on paved roads. That cargo is carried via Tropos' Easy-Swap system, in which different rear bed modules are installed and removed as needed.

Those modules include (but are not limited to) the Pickup, which is much like the open bed of a pickup truck; the Trades, which incorporates features like a lumber rack and strap tie-downs; plus the Cargo, which offers an enclosed cargo compartment with gasket-equipped rear and side doors. It is claimed that one module can be swapped for another within 60 seconds, utilizing a forklift and simple hand tools.

Some of the vehicle's other features include a digital color dashboard display; a rearview camera; a GPS-enabled infotainment system with smartphone connectivity; plus heating and air conditioning systems.

There's currently no word on pricing, but we're told that deliveries are expected to commence in the fourth quarter of this year.

Source: Tropos Motors

Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America.

