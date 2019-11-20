VanMe Volkswagen camper van finds its feng shui by rounding the edges

Sharp corners and small spaces can be a brutal combination, but many a camper conversion includes hard-angled furniture packed tightly inside a compact van. Not the Streamline from Germany's VanMe. The aptly named Volkswagen T6 camper van features smooth, corner-free surfaces that cascade down from back to front. This design lessens the likelihood of poking flesh or snagging clothing and also adds a clean, modern look that invites campers to spend the night, week, month, year ... The modular interior can even empty out to create room for cargo.

We're beginning to think the up-and-coming part time camper van traveler has no reason to buy a permanent camper van, what with all the modular multipurpose vans coming to market. Why buy a camper van that does little more than camp when you can get a van that also works as an everyday driver and/or work van. Even in the US, where smart, affordable camper vans are few and far between, we have impressive modular van options like the all-new Happier Adaptiv and the VanDoIt.

The semi-modular Streamline's foundation is its flooring with integrated airline-grade rails holding the rear bench and table in place. The wavy sideboard that stretches for most of the length of the van is fixed to the floor, housing a flexible kitchen area up front with pull-out single-burner stove, under-counter 39-L compressor fridge, storage drawers, electrical controls, 25-L fresh and waste-water tanks, and a sink with faucet every bit as curvy as the sideboard itself. At the rear is a ceiling-high storage unit.

A peek at the curvy VanMe Streamline interior VanMe

Above the kitchen, the veneer-matched ambient lighting unit has what appears to be lamp shades dangling off, but those are actually magnetically attached cups – the lighting is delivered via an LED strip behind the cups. Round fixtures integrated into the underside of the roof bed supply extra light.

The kitchen area includes a high-arched sink and pop-up electrical socket VanMe

The Streamline conversion also includes buyer's choice of two-seat or three-seat rear sleeper bench. Both benches fold flat into beds, teaming with the pop-up roof bed to sleep a crew of four. VanMe adds in swivel driver cab seats and offers several table options, including a multi-leaf table with central storage nook.

The long, tall sideboard doesn't look particularly easy to remove (VanMe's fully modular vans break furnishings down into smaller components), but the seating bench and table are position-adjustable and fully removable via the floor rails, meaning owners can open up a long load area when camping season gives way to home improvement and chore season.

Overall, we think VanMe's curvaceous, flowing interior really creates a more inviting space. Prices will undoubtedly vary according to options selected, and in addition to some of the previously mentioned options, VanMe offers a choice of Hilo and Reimo pop-up roofs. The multi-tone van in the photos prices in at €70,999 (approx. US$78,650) but is now marked as sold. It's based on a 148-hp 2.0-liter diesel VW T6 with 12,000 km (7,457 mi) on the odometer. Along with the Streamline conversion package mentioned, it includes a camping heater, 100-Ah leisure battery, 110-watt folding solar panel, and leather and Alcantara seats.

Source: VanMe