Volkswagen drops ID Space Vizzion Concept in LA

The seventh concept vehicle to be unveiled under the MEB platform for electric vehicles, Volkswagen's ID Space Vizzion “previews a potential production car” in a small crossover-SUV style. It seats four or five, and has a range of up to 300 miles (482 km) per charge.

The ID Space Vizzion is built on the same modular electric drive matrix (MEB) platform as the other ID concepts we've previously seen. While a crossover-style utility in look, it has the low-slung roofline of a Gran Turismo and the interior of a futuristic sports car – it seats only four, with an optional middle seat in the back raising that to five.

Not surprisingly, this configuration plus the sleek styling of the ID Vizzion give it an incredibly low drag coefficient at just 0.24. The 82-kWh battery pack and that low drag mean that the vehicle has an estimated 590-km range per the WLTP cycle in Europe, and a 300-mile range per the EPA cycle in the US.

Powering the ID Space Vuzzion Concept is a 275-horsepower (205 kW) motor on the rear axle. A second motor in all-wheel drive models could mount up front, boosting power output to 355 horses (265 kW).

The hood has a high-gloss black paint finish, appearing to blend into the tinted windshield and the black tilt-and-slide panoramic sunroof Volkswagen

Dimensionally, the vehicle is roughly equivalent to the newly-redesigned 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan. The Space Vizzion measures 195.2 inches long, 60.2 inches high, and 74.7 inches wide (496 x 153 x 190 cm) – compared to the 185 x 66 x 72 inches (470 x 168 x 183 cm) of the Tiguan. The concept is much lower and sportier in design concept, but has roughly the same footprint overall.

The vehicle also features exterior cues such as the IQ Light LED interactive headlights, seamless integration of some of those lights into the bumper, and the ID family design language of honeycomb-style daytime running lights and X-shaped turn signals. The grille-less design of the fascia and its futuristic lower intake mesh are all ID family cues for electric drive as well.

Inside the Space Vizzion Concept is a highly futuristic interior design motif. An augmented reality head-up display (AR HUD) is featured as the new driver interaction modus. Replacing the traditional cockpit design, which is now reduced to a small screen, the AR HUD hovers the usual information (plus infotainment and other items, as needed) on a virtually hovering 15.6-inch screen. The touchscreen accepts user interactions and gestures.

The AR HUD replaces the traditional cockpit, which now becomes a secondary mini display showing only basic information Volkswagen

The AR HUD is augmented by a multifunction steering wheel that’s equipped with capacitive panels. The column switch to the right, normally used for washer/wipers, is now a shift knob, with each turn changing gears from (N) neutral to (D) drive and again for (B) energy recovery mode. The (P) park setting, including automated parking brakes, is selected by pressing the knob inward. Washer-wiper functions are integrated with the turn signals on the left-hand side of the steering column.

Billed as a midsize car, the ID Space Vizzion has an open interior design replete with sustainable materials concepts, such as chrome-like paint and AppleSkin materials for upholstery. The latter replaces about 20 percent of the polyurethane used in faux leather production with apple leftovers from apple-juicing. Volkswagen says it plans to replace most plastics in all ID vehicles with AppleSkin variants for the purpose.

Storage in the vehicle is comprised of center armrests with storage bins for the front and rear passengers, door pockets, and a 20.7-cubic foot (586-liter) cargo space. Underneath the cargo floor are two electric longboard-style skateboards for last-mile travel.

Interior happenings and vehicle information are highlighted by Volkswagen’s new ID Light, an integrated light bar in the front pillars of the ID Space Vizzion. These lights change to indicate which driver is detected upon vehicle entry, to indicate that systems are functional, and to indicate vehicle exit by the driver. While driving, the lights are used to indicate lane change/turning directions from navigation, emergency brake prompts and alerts, voice control activation, and more. Voice control, the ID Light system, and the AR HUD are all meshed to create a largely hands-free experience.

Source: Volkswagen