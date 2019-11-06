Volkswagen hits SEMA with overland themes and a specialty GLI

Volkswagen is showing three concepts at the 2019 Specialty Equipment Market Association show in Las Vegas. What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, though, as these are not production models, but one-off concepts to show off what an Atlas and a Jetta can do.

The Atlas Basecamp Concept is a collaboration between Volkswagen and several aftermarket suppliers to create an overland-themed SUV. The Platinum Gray and Black Uni paints are in matte finish. The engine and underpinnings for the Atlas SEL Premium are unchanged, but the Fifteen52 Traverse MX Concept wheels, straight off the Basecamp Atlas concept shown earlier this year, will become production options soon.

Accessorizing the Atlas Basecamp Concept is a custom body kit from Air Design USA to add flair and rugged appeal. H&R Adventure Line raised the VW Atlas’ suspension by 1.5 inches (3.8 cm) and a Front Runner Slimline II roof rack was added. Off-road LED light bars and protective gear are from Volkswagen Accessories.

Alongside the Atlas Basecamp Concept is a new Atlas Adventure Concept from VW’s own Innovation and Engineering Center in California. This concept has the same suspension lift and Air Design USA fender flares over Yokohama rubber. An onboard DJI Mavic drone with a Revl action camera can follow along, while Baja Design lighting equipment aids visibility at night – not that the Atlas Adventure Concept will get lost, with its Elevation Graphics bright orange wrap.

Using a Volkswagen Atlas SEL Premium as its canvas, the Atlas Basecamp Concept is painted Platinum Gray and Black Uni with matte finish and orange accents Volkswagen

On the roof of the Atlas Adventure is a fold-over rooftop tent from Overland Equipment, including a Thule awning system.

Also on display at SEMA is a Volkswagen Atlas concept from Thule that features a raised suspension, satin black CV10 20-inch wheels from Vossen, blacked-out trim points, and a black Thule Wingbar Evo roof rack with a HideAway awning and T2 Pro XT hitch-mounted bike rack. A rooftop tent and other accessories are also tucked away on top of that Atlas.

Juxtaposing the off-road-themed Atlas concepts at SEMA is a Volkswan Jetta GLI from H&R Special Springs. The concept features a largely-stock Jetta GLI fitted with suspension upgrades from H&R. These include H&R Street Performance Coil Overs, H&R Sport Sway Bars, and H&R Trak+ wheel spacers. These hold the car tight to 20-inch Rotiform RSE wheels in anthracite finish. Sticky Jewel graphics add flair and inside, several Volkswagen Accessories are added as well.

Source: Volkswagen