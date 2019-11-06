© 2019 New Atlas
Volkswagen hits SEMA with overland themes and a specialty GLI

By Aaron Turpen
November 06, 2019
The Atlas Basecamp (in gray) is joined by a new Atlas Adventure concept at SEMA
“SEMA is always a great platform to demonstrate the versatility and appeal of our vehicles,” says Robert Gal, Senior Manager, Performance & Accessories, Volkswagen Sales & Marketing
1/17
Created by Volkswagen Innovation and Engineering Center California, the Atlas Adventure Concept delivers a fresh take on overland themed tuning
2/17
The Atlas Basecamp (in gray) is joined by a new Atlas Adventure concept at SEMA
3/17
The Atlas Adventure Concept is lifted via H&R Adventure Line raising coil over suspension components
4/17
The beefy Yokohama tires on the Atlas Adventure Concept are accented by the Air Design USA fender flares
5/17
An onboard Dji Mavic drone with exterior mounted REVL action video camera system can capture and store the journey in the VW Atlas Adventure Concept
6/17
Using a Volkswagen Atlas SEL Premium as its canvas, the Atlas Basecamp Concept is painted Platinum Gray and Black Uni with matte finish and orange accents
7/17
The fifteen52 Traverse MX Concept wheels, first debuted on the Basecamp Concept last year, are expected go into series production
8/17
Additional accessories on the Atlas Basecamp Concept include a custom body kit by Air Design USA and an H&R Adventure Line raising coil over suspension
9/17
Transport accessories manufacturer Thule set out to create a Volkswagen Atlas elegant enough for a metropolitan lifestyle, but perfectly equipped to take on outdoor adventures
10/17
Raised on H&R springs, the build’s 20” satin black CV10 wheels by Vossen highlight the theme of contrast
11/17
A Thule Wingbar Evo roof rack, HideAway 8.5’ awning and T2 Pro XT hitch bike rack ready the Atlas for adventure
12/17
The Atlas is further enhanced inside and out with a number of official Volkswagen Accessories
13/17
H&R took the already sporty, performance-oriented vibe of the Jetta GLI and enhanced it further
14/17
Starting with a 2019 Jetta GLI S with 6-speed manual transmission, the brand fine-tuned the car’s stance
15/17
Additions to the Jetta GLI concept include H&R Street Performance Coil Overs, H&R Sport Sway Bars, and H&R TRAK+® wheel spacers
16/17
Wheels are 20” Rotiform RSEs in an anthracite finish on this VW Jetta GLI concept from H&R
17/17
Volkswagen is showing three concepts at the 2019 Specialty Equipment Market Association show in Las Vegas. What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, though, as these are not production models, but one-off concepts to show off what an Atlas and a Jetta can do.

The Atlas Basecamp Concept is a collaboration between Volkswagen and several aftermarket suppliers to create an overland-themed SUV. The Platinum Gray and Black Uni paints are in matte finish. The engine and underpinnings for the Atlas SEL Premium are unchanged, but the Fifteen52 Traverse MX Concept wheels, straight off the Basecamp Atlas concept shown earlier this year, will become production options soon.

Accessorizing the Atlas Basecamp Concept is a custom body kit from Air Design USA to add flair and rugged appeal. H&R Adventure Line raised the VW Atlas’ suspension by 1.5 inches (3.8 cm) and a Front Runner Slimline II roof rack was added. Off-road LED light bars and protective gear are from Volkswagen Accessories.

Alongside the Atlas Basecamp Concept is a new Atlas Adventure Concept from VW’s own Innovation and Engineering Center in California. This concept has the same suspension lift and Air Design USA fender flares over Yokohama rubber. An onboard DJI Mavic drone with a Revl action camera can follow along, while Baja Design lighting equipment aids visibility at night – not that the Atlas Adventure Concept will get lost, with its Elevation Graphics bright orange wrap.

On the roof of the Atlas Adventure is a fold-over rooftop tent from Overland Equipment, including a Thule awning system.

Also on display at SEMA is a Volkswagen Atlas concept from Thule that features a raised suspension, satin black CV10 20-inch wheels from Vossen, blacked-out trim points, and a black Thule Wingbar Evo roof rack with a HideAway awning and T2 Pro XT hitch-mounted bike rack. A rooftop tent and other accessories are also tucked away on top of that Atlas.

Juxtaposing the off-road-themed Atlas concepts at SEMA is a Volkswan Jetta GLI from H&R Special Springs. The concept features a largely-stock Jetta GLI fitted with suspension upgrades from H&R. These include H&R Street Performance Coil Overs, H&R Sport Sway Bars, and H&R Trak+ wheel spacers. These hold the car tight to 20-inch Rotiform RSE wheels in anthracite finish. Sticky Jewel graphics add flair and inside, several Volkswagen Accessories are added as well.

Source: Volkswagen

AutomotiveSEMA 2019VolkswagenConcept Cars
Aaron Turpen
Aaron is an automotive journalist living in Wyoming, USA. His background includes commercial transportation, computer science, and a lot of adventures that begin with the phrase "the law is a pretty good suggestion, I guess." His automotive focus is on consumer interest and both electronic and engineering technology. Outside of New Atlas, Aaron is a prolific writer, father of two, and would-be chicken farmer.
