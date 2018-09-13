To simplify and keep costs low, Volkswagen also dropped all but one of the engine options for the 2018 Jetta in this new 2019 model, opting to keep only the well-vetted and nicely-matched 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. This power plant outputs 147 horsepower (109.6 kW) to the transmission. That can be either a six-speed manual shift or an eight-speed automatic. The manual will appease most of the enthusiasts and the relatively large number of VW buyers who opt for shifting gears themselves. The automatic is similar to the previous-gen car's auto, but has smoother shift points and makes for a better drive overall.