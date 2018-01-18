Koenigsegg isn't necessarily a brand we expect to see at the North American International Auto Show. In fact, this year marks its Detroit debut. Michelin is showing a special Koenigsegg at its booth, the very Agera RS that boosted the Swedish hypercar-maker back up to the top of the production world speed record charts. The 1,360-hp Agera RS hit a two-way average of 277.87 mph (447.19 km/h) on November 4, beating Bugatti's 2010 record by a full 10 mph (16 km/h). It did it on a piece of (closed) public road in Nevada. The same car also set four other records, including a 33.29-second 0-400-0 km/h.