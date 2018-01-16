The 1968 Ford Mustang GT 390 from the movie Bullitt next to Ford's new Mustang Bullitt(Credit: C.C. Weiss/New Atlas)

Though Steve McQueen's performance in the film Bullitt was certainly memorable, for many the real star was the 1968 Ford Mustang GT 390 used to great effect in the epic car chase through the streets of San Francisco. This year marks the 50th anniversary for the iconic film and to mark the occasion Ford has just unveiled the new Mustang Bullitt. Finished in the same paintjob as the 1968 pony, this new model features a retuned V8 engine and period touches like chrome accents and a cue ball shift knob.







The 5.0-liter V8 in the new Mustang Bullitt puts out 475-hp (355 kW) and 420 lb-ft (570 Nm) of torque, improving on the standard car's 460-hp (344 kW) and 420 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to an active valve performance exhaust system, Open Air Induction System, Shelby GT350 intake manifold and a retuned ECU, the Mustang Bullitt will top out at 163 mph (262 km/h) – an 8 mph increase over the standard GT.

The Mustang Bullitt's exterior is where it really stands out. Two paint choices are on offer, Shadow Black and Dark Highland Green, the latter being the color of the movie star-car. As a further nod to the original, the Mustang Bullitt has subtle chrome accents around the front windows and grille, 19-inch torque thrust aluminum wheels housing Brembo brakes, minimal badging, a cue ball shift knob and a black leather interior with green accent stitching.

Modern niceties haven't been forgotten though and the Bullitt's cockpit features a 12-inch digital LCD cluster with a unique Bullitt welcome sequence, a Ford Sync touchscreen infotainment system and a heated leather steering wheel with the stamped Bullitt logo.

As with any Mustang, factory-installed options are available including the Bullitt Electronics Package that features things like navigation, an upgraded sound system, memory seats and mirrors and blind-spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert. Performance options include Ford's MagneRide semi-active suspension and Recaro bucket-seats.

The new Mustang Bullitt was launched at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show alongside the 1968 vehicle. It is due to be available later this year with a price tag between US$45,000 to $55,000.