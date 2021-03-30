Not a joke: Volkswagen changes US name to Voltswagen

Volkswagen ("VW" to most of us) has changed its name to Voltswagen – at least in the US. Volkswagen of America is now Voltswagen of America, to signify the brand's move to fully electric vehicles in the near future ... and perhaps as a bid to shed the "dieselgate" negativity the brand has suffered.

Swapping the K for a T in the brand name comes just as the new ID.4 electric crossover enters the North American market. The ID.4 is VW's first of a planned 70 electric vehicle models to roll out by 2029.

To further differentiate branding, VW will use the well-known dark blue color for combustion-powered vehicles, and its new lighter blue color for electrics. All EV models will also sport a Voltswagen emblem. Gasoline models will have only the "VW" badging.

"We have said, from the beginning of our shift to an electric future, that we will build EVs for the millions, not just millionaires," says Scott Keogh, president and CEO of Voltswagen of America. "This name change signifies a nod to our past as the peoples’ car and our firm belief that our future is in being the peoples’ electric car."

Source: Volkswagen