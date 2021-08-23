Volta Trucks starts real-world testing of its all-electric cargo truck

After last year revealing an all-electric truck designed to move goods around cities, Volta Trucks has revealed that the 16-tonne cargo hauler has commenced real-world testing. A prototype built to production specifications is now undergoing on-road evaluations in the UK, ahead of full-scale production slated for 2022.

Volta first announced its Volta Zero electric truck in July last year, looking to provide logistics companies with a greener way of carrying out deliveries around cities. The first prototype was then revealed in September, with the company detailing an all-electric vehicle with a top speed of 90 km/h (56 mph) and a range of 200 km (125 miles) of per charge.

The prototype now undergoing testing in Nuneaton, UK, goes by the name of Volta Minus One and features the production specification chassis frame and drivetrain. The tests are designed to assess its electro-mechanical and thermal performance, including the battery supplied by Proterra. While a cargo box will be fitted to the production version, the prototype features a flatbed so engineers can test out different loads and its weight-bearing capacity.

This testing will take place over the coming months and will include phases in cold weather north of the Arctic Circle, along with hot weather testing in southern Europe. These tests will inform the production of the pilot fleet, which will be offered to key customers to carry out testing of their own, with full-scale production to then kick off in late 2020.

Source: Volta Trucks