Volvo gives its smallest electric SUV the Cross Country treatment

Volvo's EX30 just got a glow-up that adventurous drivers will appreciate. The compact electric SUV's Cross Country variant gets a bunch of off-roady features, as well as a few styling updates to differentiate it from its city slicker sibling.

Before we dive into the new stuff, let us catch you up on the original EX30. It was first revealed in June 2023, and given a starting price of US$44,900 for a 422-hp twin motor option with a 69-kWh battery. It's currently the third best-selling EV in Europe, beaten out only by Tesla's Model Y and Model 3.

Volvo's been slapping Cross Country badges on its more rugged offerings for nearly 30 years now. This model's earned its badge with an increased ride height that's 0.75 in (19 mm) higher than the standard model, along with chunky 18-inch wheels that can be paired with optional all-terrain tires.

The chunky wheelarch extensions, skidplates, and tires give the Cross Country a rugged appearance Volvo

Volvo says you can confidently get off the beaten path with the Cross Country's all-wheel drive mode. To look the part, this variant gets a darkened front shield and trunk lid, as well as beefy front and rear skidplates, and redesigned wheelarch extensions.

This variant gets subtle 'Cross Country' badging on the rear side pillar as well as above the new rear skidplate Volvo

You'll also find detailing on the front shield featuring the Kebnekaise mountain range in Arctic Sweden.

This etching of a Swedish mountain range on the Cross Country's front is a memorable little design detail Volvo

The automaker says that it will offer Cross Country owners discounts on outdoorsy accessories like a load carrier, roof basket, and mudflaps.

Volvo says it will offer Cross Country owners discounts on accessories like a load carrier and roof basket Volvo

If that sounds like your idea of a good time, you'll need to wait until later this year for the EX30 Cross Country to go on sale in the US.

Volvo hopes to attract more adventurous drivers with the off-roady Cross Country variant of its well-loved EX30 SUV Volvo

Given that the extra goodies will push up the price, it's safe to assume this will cost somewhere around $50,000 when it arrives.

Source: Volvo