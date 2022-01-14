Volvo Trucks gives class 8 electric truck more range, faster charging

Just over two years ago, Volvo Trucks introduced the VNR Electric regional transport truck to the US market, and now the company has announced an enhanced version – with more per-charge range and faster charging.

The class 8 electric truck is part of a six-strong fleet of all-electric heavy trucks in the Volvo Trucks range, and is available in four-battery and six-battery versions, with configurations for the former running to 4x2, 6x2 or 6x4 truck or tractor setups, while the six-battery config is offered as a 6x2 or 6x4 tractor.

Onboard energy storage capacity tops out at 565 kWh for a per-charge range of up to 275 miles (440 km) – representing an 85 percent increase on the VNR Electric from December 2020. And braking energy can be trickled back into the battery stacks to potentially eke a little more range before needing to pull into a charging station.

The truck supports 250-kW fast-charging that allows drivers of a four-battery truck to get to 80-percent capacity in 60 minutes while the six-battery setup goes to 80-percent in 90 minutes.

The VNR Electric's 455-hp (340-kW) drivetrain can produce up to 4,051 lb-ft (5,492 Nm) of peak output torque, features two-speed automatic transmission and is reported to have a highway-capable top speed of 68 mph (109 km/h). The truck also comes with forward collision avoidance tech that uses radar and cameras to assist drivers in responding to changing traffic situations and help reduce collision risk.

Production of the enhanced VNR Electric is due to start in the second quarter of this year at Volvo's New River Valley facility in Virginia, and is another positive step towards the company's goal of having electric trucks make up 50 percent of its global sales by 2030. The video below has more.

Volvo Trucks – Introducing the next-gen VNR Electric

Source: Volvo Trucks