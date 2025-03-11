Westfalia's newest US camper van inches closer to past Westy greatness

After reemerging on the North American market a year ago, Westfalia is taking a step closer to the beloved Westy vans of the past. Unfortunately, that doesn't mean it's built its own Volkswagen Vanagon Syncro for the 21st century, but it does mean it's launched its smallest, nimblest camper van of the new era. We'd say the new Wave SRT is Westfalia Americas' most convincing model yet, a right-sized family camper that has space for four on the road and at camp.

When Westfalia made its American return official at the 2024 Florida RV SuperShow, it introduced its first two models, the Wave Skylight and the Wave Pop-Top. Both are based on a 249-in (633-cm) Ram Promaster with 159-in (404-cm) wheelbase. The new SRT leaves some of that length behind in switching over to the 235-in (597-cm) Promaster van with the same 159-in wheelbase.

Westfalia Americas' latest camper van, the Wave SRT is also its shortest, most maneuverable Westfalia Americas

That's still a far cry from the Westy mini-campers of the past, but a camper van based on the shortest available full-size van a given manufacturer offers is about as close as you can get in a US market environment that has zero midsize commercial van platforms left to offer.

Westfalia positions the SRT as a more capable explorer, calling it a "ticket to freedom" and a means of exploring new destinations. It's far from an off-road expedition van, as Ram doesn't offer so much as an AWD system, but that lost 14 inches (36 cm) of length means less rear overhang getting caught up on tight switchbacks or steep descents.

The variable bed sets up in several different configurations Westfalia Americas

Despite its smaller size, the SRT still manages to sleep a family of four on a combination of flexible fixed rear bed and convertible front dinette. The rear bed measures 72 x 55 in (183 x 140 cm) as standard, and an optional center cushion boosts it up to an asymmetrical 72 x 66 inches (183 x 168 cm). The converted front bed is sized best for children, as it's under 6 feet (1.8 m) long at 39 x 69 in (99 x 175 cm).

Interestingly, the SRT does not offer the option for which Westfalia is best known: a pop-up roof. So unlike the Wave Pop-Top, the SRT does not have available sleeping space for six. Perhaps Westfalia will add a pop-up option in the future, or perhaps it figures that the smaller-sized van is best limited to four people around camp.

The fixed roof offers a full 6.2 feet (1.9 m) of headroom, so the pop-top isn't necessary to create standing height for average-sized campers. Plus, the van only has four seats with seatbelts, so it comfortably carries and sleeps four people.

The Westfalia Wave SRT comes with a nicely equipped galley Westfalia Americas

Westfalia builds on the SRT's more exploration-ready packaging with a robust electrical system. The 600-Ah lithium battery provides well more capacity than the average camper van base battery, and a 3,000-W inverter ensures it can power the onboard equipment and extra appliances and accessories you bring along. A hard-mounted 300-W solar panel setup and onboard engine alternator charging system keep that battery bank topped off.

The SRT also comes plumbed for a 25-/30-lb propane tank and includes an exterior quick-connect for hooking up an outside grill or stove. Buyers can rely on that tank for indoor cooking with the standard dual-burner gas stove or opt for electric indoor cooking with the optional induction cooktop. Whichever stove one chooses, it's supplemented by a fast-zapping 700-W microwave.

The SRT includes a Firefly touchscreen command system Westfalia Americas

Helping to manage those gas and electric systems and appliances, along with the plumbing system piped to the 145-L fresh water tank, the innovative Firefly touchscreen offers seamless, smart home-grade control from a single central screen.

The SRT galley includes a sink, 91-L fridge/freezer, and slide-out extension to increase available work space. Across the aisle, the wet bathroom houses a sink of its own, along with a shower and cassette toilet. There's also an outdoor shower hookup as standard.

The front dinette is a classic European layout that incorporates a two-seat rear bench, swivel cab seats and an expandable table to serve them. The skylight overhead lets in plenty of light to keep the space warm and bright.

The SRT has a classic European floor plan with front dinette and rear bed Westfalia Americas

Additional standard equipment includes a Truma Combi LP furnace/water heater, a Truma Aventa Eco rooftop air conditioner, a power entry step and a power awning. The Promaster comes powered by a 3.6-L V6 gas engine, and the Wave SRT camper offers just under 1,630 lb (739 kg) of payload for carrying the crew and whatever gear and equipment is needed.

Starting price for the Wave SRT is US$160,550.

Source: Westfalia Americas

