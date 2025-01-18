Sleek European camper van+ upends the US small RV market

The incredibly sleek, space-optimized Wingamm Oasi plus-sized camper van has officially arrived in the United States. The new "micro class RV" combines Italian exterior flair with high-end European furnishings to instantly become a state-of-the-art camper van alternative for American buyers. The previously forbidden fruit isn't quite as affordable in the States as it is on the Old Continent but still offers compelling bang for the buck.

Sadly, it's an exceptionally familiar story. Pretty much every week of every year, we see another meticulously designed, reasonably priced European camper van or motorhome that Americans can only dream about. Maybe one day we'll spend a year or more touring Europe by camper van, we think wistfully.

Every once in a while, though, the industry throws the Yanks a bone and brings one of those dazzling RVs over the Atlantic. And the Wingamm Oasi 540.1 isn't just one of those European RV; it's among the very sleekest, most unique genre-splitters on the European camper market, a distinctive hybrid that maintains the footprint of a van while offering a slightly larger monocoque living area inspired by Class B+ and C motorhomes.

Wingamm brings its plus-sized camper van expertise from Italy to the United States Wingamm

We've had the opportunity to take a look at several of Wingamm's distinctive plus-sized camper vans over in Europe, and they've always proven some of the most impressive small vehicles of a given RV show. And now all that impressiveness is available in the US for the first time in the Italian marque's 48-year history, soon to grow into a full family of compact motorhomes.

Instead of simply filling out the stock van cabin of a Fiat Ducato, Wingamm plants its own fiberglass monocoque onto the bare frame of the chassis cab, flaring out width and raising height to increase interior volume atop a short wheelbase.

Wingamm puts an insulated fiberglass-sandwich monocoque atop the Promaster cab-chassis to create the Oasi 540.1 Wingamm

The American-spec Oasi 540.1 is based on the Ducato's Stellantis cousin, the Ram Promaster. It sits on the smallest 118-in (300-cm) wheelbase Promaster chassis, but Wingamm's monocoque pulls overall vehicle length out to that of a 136-in-wheelbase Promaster van: just over 213 inches (541 cm).

Width-wise, Wingamm's 540.1 body stretches nearly 8 inches (20 cm) wider than the Promaster cargo van to 88 in (224 cm) and stands over a foot (30 cm) taller than a Promaster high roof van at 120 in (305 cm). Wingamm uses its fiberglass skills to massage those oversized dimensions into a form that looks like a smooth, continuous vehicle and not a bulging RV box overflowing off the chassis.

The payoff comes inside, where Wingamm puts the extra height to use in creating a uniquely accommodating interior. It houses the main bed up front, a lift-away that spends the day tucked up against the headliner before strut-dropping down at night to provide 78 x 53 in (198 x 135 cm) of sleeping space below a skylight. A longitudinal orientation allows sleepers to get up and use the bathroom or step outside without rolling over their bedmate.

Wingamm

The bed has 31.5 inches (80 cm) of sitting height between the mattress top and roof. When the bed is lifted away for the day, Wingamm's specialized extra-high roof design ensures that the Oasi 540.1 maintains 6 feet (1.8 m) of standing height on the floor below, something that wouldn't necessarily be possible in a lower-roof factory van. The rear of the van has 6.5 feet (2 m) of standing height.

The Oasi 540.1 comes standard as a three-sleeper, accommodating the third person on a 74 x 27-in (188 x 69-cm) single bed that converts over from the dinette sofa. Buyers can upgrade it into a four-sleeper by adding the optional bed expansion kit that widens the lower bed into a 74 x 47-in (188 x 119-cm) double.

During the day, the dining lounge is more spacious than the standard vis-a-vis European camper van front dinette, comprising a side-facing sofa with slight wraparound design, a slide-adjustable dining table on a telescopic pedestal, and swivel front seats. Five to six people should be able to comfortably sit around the table. Two of those sofa seats include belts so the Oasi 540.1 can carry a total of four people while driving, three passengers plus the driver.

The dining table can slide forward and backward, side to side, rotate, and adjust in height via its telescoping pedestal - it drops down at night to complete the bed Wingamm

The kitchen block is located across the aisle, equipped with a glass-top dual-burner stove, under-counter compressor fridge, sink and extended counter. The very rear of the interior houses a wet bathroom in the driver's side corner and a wardrobe closet next to it. The closet tapers away toward the passenger side corner to create space for the rear entry door, which locks via the Ram key fob.

Depending on how a given owner plans to use the Oasi 540.1, the rear wall construction may be a boon or bane. It increases floor plan flexibility, allowing the bathroom and closet to be housed in a way that wouldn't work as naturally with dual rear van doors. It also creates a cozier, more refined interior better sealed off from the outdoor weather by a well-insulated, 1-in-thick (2.5-cm) fiberglass-sandwich wall rather than doors.

Making camp with the Wingamm Oasi 540.1 Wingamm

On the other hand, losing the rear doors makes it difficult to impossible to load large, common cargo like bicycles and kayaks inside. Wingamm does offer options like rear racks and carrier solutions so buyers can get around this issue.

Additional features of note include a Truma Combi gas air/water heater, heated floors, air conditioning, insulated and heated water tanks, Firefly smart command touchscreen, 200-Ah lithium leisure battery, 130-W solar panel and 2,000-W inverter. Optional add-ons include a bicycle or ebike rack, TV, microwave and an induction cooktop in place of the gas stove.

The Oasi 540.1 took a little longer to convert to US spec than originally planned but made an official debut at this week's Florida RV SuperShow. Unfortunately, those extra couple years mean the original ~$140,000 estimate we were given in 2021 has been sucked through the funnel of mid-2020s inflation and transformed into US$188,500. But the Oasi 540.1 definitely meets a higher standard of construction than the typical US-built motorhome and comes in cheaper than some camper vans, providing an interesting new option for RV shoppers.

Oasi 540.1 deliveries will begin this month, and Wingamm plans to further grow its US lineup by adding larger Oasi 610 and 690 models in 2026.

Source: Wingamm

