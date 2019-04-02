In the past, Italy's Wingamm has grabbed our attention with its sleekly styled VW Micros camper and its Rookie caravan lineup. But the City Twins didn't actually grab our attention when we first saw it at last year's Düsseldorf Caravan Salon — it looked so much like dozens of Ducato camper vans at the show, we mistook it for yet another. But things changed when we went to step inside and realized the sliding door was gone, replaced by a swinging door camper entry. Look a little closer still, and you realize that pearly white fiberglass isn't your typical Ducato sheet metal.