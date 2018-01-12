The aVOID tiny house looks empty here, but all of its furniture is hidden in the walls(Credit: Giacomo Terracciano)

Berlin-based Italian architect and engineer Leonardo Di Chiara designed and built the aVOID tiny house to explore tiny living. The prototype towable dwelling is seriously small at just 9 sq m (96 sq ft) and is definitely not for everyone. That said, it has some interesting ideas for downsizing.







Named aVOID due to the home looking essentially empty – or a void – the tiny house is the product of a lifetime spent living in a small space.

"During all my life I have lived in a very small room in my parents' apartment in Pesaro, Italy," says Di Chiara. "I was forced everyday to learn how to organize my space, fit all of my belongings inside the few cabinets, and to adapt my space to host my friends to play or later to study. I grew up with a minimalistic lifestyle, which certainly influences my design."

The home is based on a double-axle trailer and comprises a wooden frame, metal cladding, and is fronted by glazing. Excepting the bathroom, there is just one small room.

Quite a lot of furniture is hidden in the walls. A Murphy-style single bed can be pulled-down when it's time to hit the sack. The bed can also be transformed into a double if required. A drop-down dining table/desk and chairs are stowed away should guests come around for a meal, and the kitchenette includes a sink, two-burner induction stove, and shelving.

A ladder provides access to an operable window, and from there a rooftop terrace, allowing Di Chiara to sit and enjoy the sun. The bathroom, such as it is, looks similar to the kind you'd get in a small motorhome and features storage space, mirror, shower, and a composting toilet.