Guided by live video from the camera, the surgeon then attaches the lead to the epicardium, which is a membrane that forms the innermost layer of the pericardium (a sack that surrounds the heart) and the outer surface of the heart itself. The access port is then withdrawn – along with a sheath that was inserted to guide the lead – and the pacemaker is tucked into the chest via the incision. After that, the incision is closed.