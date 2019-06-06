The backbone of the design brief was for the temple to be a place of welcome, community and meaning for everyone, regardless of faith. The design certainly seems to have responded beautifully to that intent, as the openness of the building is as literal as it is figurative. Nine torqued, wing-like panels converge at the oculus at the top of the temple, and hang short of the ground, allowing for the movement of people via the nine entrances, and most importantly, of light.