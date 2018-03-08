Regarded as the Nobel Prize for architecture, the Pritzker Prize has honored the work of living architects from all over the world since its inception in 1979. This year sees it make its way to India for the first time, going to Balkrishna Doshi who has spent much of his 70-year career dedicated to improving the quality of life in his homeland with a particular focus on lower socio-economic classes. The Pritzker Jury deemed there was no candidate for 2018 that better fit its criteria of having "produced consistent and significant contributions to humanity and the built environment through the art of architecture."