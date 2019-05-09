There are some little details that add to the "Oh-that's-quite-nice-isn't-it" factor for the new BeoPlay A9, too, such as a new fabric-coated power cable and the Bang & Olufsen logo engraved on the aluminum outer ring – sometimes it's the little things too, right? And for those who like the numbers, the A9 MK4 delivers 1,500 watts of musical oomph via seven drivers, with a frequency response of 33 – 23,000 Hz and with its stand has dimensions of 70 x 90 x 41 cm (27.5 x 35.5 x 16 in).