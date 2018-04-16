A lot of cyclists now use smartphone-based navigation systems, which means their phones are up and running the whole time they're riding. So, what if they want their phone to still have some battery life left upon reaching their destination? Well, that's where the Battery Stem comes in.

Created by South Korean startup PiBike, the water- and dust-resistant Battery Stem is simply a 100-mm handlebar stem with an integrated 10,000-mAh battery pack that can be removed for charging. According to its creators, on a full charge it can run a typical smartphone for about 15 hours.

Additionally, although the supplied photos seem to suggest otherwise, the finished product will reportedly be made of carbon fiber, and will incorporate LEDs that indicate the battery's charge level. PiBike is also offering an optional rubber grip-lined carbon fiber mount that straps onto the stem, which can hold phones of different sizes.

If you're interested in getting a Battery Stem, it's currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of US$189 will get you one, when and if they reach production. The planned retail price is $249.