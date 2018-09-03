Drummer in a mini pedal now kinder to naked feet
Singular Sound has updated the BeatBuddy Mini, a little stomp that puts a realistic sounding virtual drummer at your feet. The Mini 2 now has a new button designed for comfort when playing barefoot.
If you want to gig on your own or need some programmable beats for bedroom jams, drum machines were probably the way to go a few years back. But the experience can lack realism, setting up can be a fiddle and creativity can be stifled somewhat. Singular Sound changed that in 2013 by sampling top bin basher Goran Rista and making his talents available via the BeatBuddy stomp.
With the BeatBuddy, a guitarist – or any other solo musician needing some rhythm – could initiate song intros, play along to the beat and call up fills or crash a cymbal and then have an outro sound to finish off the session. All controlled in real-time by tapping the pedal.
Though only a little bigger than Boss pedals, that was clearly too big for some musicians so the company introduced a smaller version in 2015, which impressed us just as much as the original when we tried one out in early 2016. But where the chunky original had a nice flat switch up top, the Mini rocked a small angular stomp switch which was kind of uncomfortable for socked or bare feet.
The second generation Mini has rectified that niggle with a round-topped button design first seen on Singular Sound's Footswitch+. The company says that sound quality has been given a bump too, and there's more content to choose from, again sampled from real world professional drummers. And a new song matching tool has been introduced to help musicians find percussion to best suit their playing.
The BeatBuddy Mini 2 is available now for US$149, while remaining stocks of the first generation – now called the Classic – are being made available for $99 until they run out. You could opt for an old school metronome of course, but with so many beats available on a mini stomp why would you?
Product page: BeatBuddy Mini 2
