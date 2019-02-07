Back in 2015, we took a look at one of the most awe-inspiring camping trailers we've ever seen, the Beauer 3X. This French-designed pod tows like any teardrop or small trailer, but at camp it automatically expands to three times its size. It aims to be the best of both worlds: small and easy to tow but roomy and comfy to live in. We saw the 3X in person for the first time at the recent CMT show and also learned that Beauer has built the first 3X Plus. Just a rendering the last time we checked, the Plus is now a large, fully constructed six-person camper with the same style of triple-expanding design as the smaller 3X.

