At the entrance of the maze the bee was exposed to a set of one to five shapes, which were either blue, which represented "plus one," or yellow, which meant "subtract one." Having viewed this initial number, the bee was sent through a small hole into a "decision chamber" which had a passage marked with the correct solution to the problem on one side and a passage with a wrong answer on the other. The researchers say they changed the answer randomly throughout the experiment to prevent the bees learning to fly to just one side of the maze.