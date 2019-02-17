Bentley drops "world's fastest SUV" crown on the new Bentayga SpeedView gallery - 11 images
Bentley has claimed the title of world's fastest production sport utility with the 190 mph, 626 bhp, 664 pound-foot Bentayga Speed. Set to debut at the Geneva Motor Show next month, the Bentley Bentayga Speed boasts a sub-4-second 0-62 and a massive turbocharged W12 engine. What's not to like?
The realm of super luxury vehicles is small, but endlessly fascinating. The crew from Crewe is well known for its super-high-end offerings, with the Bentley nameplate having one of the most storied backgrounds in the business. For the past decade or so, the Speed tag on Bentley products has meant outlandish amounts of power. The new Bentayga Speed SUV is no different.
As if the huge 6.0-liter W12 engine weren't enough, the Speed increases output to 626 bhp (467 kW) by upping turbo boost – that's 26 ponies more than the regular old W12 Bentayga that Rhys Millen drove in his record-setting Pikes Peak climb. With 664 pound-feet (900 Nm) of torque, the W12 can propel the Bentayga Speed to 62 mph (0-100 km/h) in just 3.9 seconds and to a top speed of 190 mph (306 km/h) – two tenths of a second and 3 mph better than the standard model).
The Bentayga Speed sees a few changes to its exterior to go with the engine boost. Dark tint headlamps and a tailgate spoiler are the first things to be noticed. The blackened radiator and bumper grilles and 22-inch wheels (available in three finishes) are also hint at the Speed model's extra-special credentials.
The interior includes Alcantara materials, a first for the Bentley brand, while Speed logos are found hidden in the door grab and seat cushion edges as well as the lower console. Contrast stitching on the diamond quilting is another indicator of this special edition's status, as is the illuminated Speed treadplate signature.
If you're going to go this far, you'll probably want to tick the box on some of the Bentayga Speed's optional extras such as carbon ceramic brakes, 22-way adjustable front seating with massage, carbon fiber fascia panels, mood lighting, and a rear seat entertainment system. Those carbon brakes reduce the Bentayga's weight by more than 44 pounds (20 kg).
The Speed uses the same sport-tuned eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive system as the standard model, including its electronic differential lock and eight drive modes. There are some programming changes, with Sport mode settings adjusted to accommodate the increased power output, along with tweaked exhaust and suspension tuning.
To compare, the standard model Bentley Bentayga has a power output of 608 ps (447 kW) from its turbocharged W12. The Speed model adds more turbo boosting to achieve its 635 ps (467 kW). Top speed is thus raised from 187 mph (301 km/h) to 190 mph (306 km/h). Acceleration to 100 km/h is improved by two tenths of a second as well.
The Bentley Bentayga Speed is slated to go on sale later this year. We'll bring you more details when it makes its debut in Geneva.
Source: Bentley
