As part of BepiColombo's shakedown phase, the thrusters were put through a week of rigorous testing as each was fired in turn and the results monitored by telemetry. ESA says that these test firing had to occur while the probe is still close to Earth, so the spacecraft could be continually monitored by the space agency's network of ground tracking stations. When the thrusters go fully online later this month, the antenna will be pointed in the wrong direction and the onboard computers will have autonomous control.