Therefore, to reach Mercury, BepiColombo has to lose velocity. This could be done using a rocket, but the amount of energy needed to send BepiColombo to Mercury, despite the much shorter distance, is equivalent to that of sending it to Pluto. Therefore, to make the necessary change in velocity, the probe is on a trajectory that will cause it to slingshot past the Earth, Venus, and Mercury a total of nine times. However, instead of speeding it up, these will be angled to slow the spacecraft down.