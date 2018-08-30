A major hurdle for NASA's ambitions to return to the Moon and to mount manned deep space missions is the required propulsion system. Chemical rockets are already at the outer edge of their theoretical limits and nuclear thermal engines are still primitive and many largely theoretical. However, recent missions, like NEXT and the Dawn mission to the asteroid Ceres, have demonstrated that ion thrusters with their low fuel loads and high efficiency could be a viable near-term solution as well having wider propulsion applications.