BepiColombo is actually three spacecraft arranged in what ESA calls a composite "stack". The basis is the Mercury Transfer Module, which contains four QinetiQ T6 ion thrusters. Powered by solar panels, this will allow the spacecraft to carry out complex orbital maneuvers as it makes a series of nine flybys of Earth, Venus, and Mercury itself to place the modules in their final orbits around the smallest planet in our system. The first flyby of Mercury will take place three years after launch.