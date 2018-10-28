Beyond superyacht concept explores icy seas and starry skiesView gallery - 11 images
Dutch firm Diana Yacht Design recently revealed its latest superyacht concept. Dubbed Beyond, this striking 60-meter (196-ft) explorer yacht has been conceived to not only reach all corners of the world, but to also feature a first-of-its-kind built-in observatory. Now if that doesn't grab your attention perhaps the snowmobiles or submarine stored in its garage will.
The Beyond explorer is designed to be built with a steel hull and forward aluminum superstructure, with the goal of being able to travel through any conditions. Its onboard features also reflect the yacht's ability to allow guests to get out and explore the sights whether it be hot or freezing.
"It has become an increasingly frequent phenomenon to see owners looking for more remote locations to visit," Diana designer Casper Marelis, tells New Atlas. "I wanted to create an explorer yacht which really has the rugged look associated with this type of vessel. This new explorer design follows on the success of the refitted Legend, a fully classified Class 1 ice-breaking ship which was previously converted into the world's only ice-breaking charter yacht."
The vessel would accommodate a maximum of 14 guests within its seven staterooms, made up of four king suites, two twins cabins, and the owner's master suite, which boasts 180-degree views and a private Jacuzzi. In addition, the spacious staff quarters can accommodate 17 crew members and also features a private cabin for the captain.
The six-deck luxury yacht features two interior lounges, an outdoor lounge on the fore deck with unrestricted views, an outdoor barbecue bar located on the sundeck, and a second outdoor entertaining zone located on the bridge deck, with the possibility of being closed off with sliding glass doors. The forward deck is designed for luxury outdoor relaxing with sofas and lounge beds positioned to take in the best forward views on-board the yacht. The bridge deck has the added bonus of being able to be closed off, allowing guests to enjoy the views even on the coldest of days.
The interior design of Beyond has been specifically thought out for everyday comfort over a long voyage. With large interior living and dining areas, a cinema on the cabin deck, fully equipped diving storage, a complete gym and wellness center on the lower deck, and a board room, there's plenty to keep passengers occupied.
Other features include a range of tenders; a certified helideck on the bridge deck; space for a submarine, snowmobiles and other "toys" in the garage; and finally its stand out feature, a private observatory for a unique opportunity to take in the skies. With an observatory on board, guests can enjoy second-to-none views of the stars anywhere across the globe, including the Arctic. And with zero-to-none light pollution in such locations, we can only imagine what gorgeous views of the stars guests would enjoy.
"The real stand out feature is the observatory with a gyro-stabilized telescope," says Marelis. "It lets you discover the stars in comfort. With a direct connection to the owners' lounge there is sufficient space for all. The lounge itself gives you the idea you're floating around yourself as no lower decks are visible from within the lounge, giving you uninterrupted views. The multi-purpose tender garage on the main deck, which can be configured to the needs of the exploration to let you store snowmobiles, extra dinghies and skis all in a closed space ensure her owner is able to discover more than just the obvious."
A final price to build the Beyond explorer yacht is yet to be determined and with no planned construction, this dream vessel will remain a concept for now.
Source: Diana Yacht Design
