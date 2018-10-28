"The real stand out feature is the observatory with a gyro-stabilized telescope," says Marelis. "It lets you discover the stars in comfort. With a direct connection to the owners' lounge there is sufficient space for all. The lounge itself gives you the idea you're floating around yourself as no lower decks are visible from within the lounge, giving you uninterrupted views. The multi-purpose tender garage on the main deck, which can be configured to the needs of the exploration to let you store snowmobiles, extra dinghies and skis all in a closed space ensure her owner is able to discover more than just the obvious."