Spec-it-yourself ebike builds up to a 150-mile, 35-mph Juggernaut

Six years ago, Biktrix jumped onto the Kickstarter scene with a "Juggernaut" of a bike it called the "ultimate fat ebike." The Canadian company is now going back to its crowdfunding roots, working to push its most ambitious "Juggernaut" yet. The highly configurable Juggernaut Duo can be specced from a modest US$1,400 city commuter all the way up to a fast, capable exploration machine with 150-mile (241-km) range and 35-mph (56 km/h) top speed so you can build it out how you ride it.

The basic-spec Juggernaut Duo stuffs a removable 17.5-Ah 52-V battery in its down tube to power a 750-W Bafang rear hub drive. With a cadence-sensor-equiped multi-mode pedal-assist system, it powers speeds up to 24 mph (39 km/h) and has a range up to around 55 miles (89 km), making it a capable commuter. The 6061 aluminum frame gets dressed in a component set with hydraulic disc brakes, an RST Guide suspension fork and a 200-lumen LED headlight.

Biktrix offers both a rear hub drive and a mid-motor drive Biktrix

Rather than merely stopping at a single Juggernaut Duo model, Biktrix pieces out component options to offer the Juggernaut lineup with a spec-it-yourself level of customization, letting customers tack on more capability and speed in designing the right bike for their needs. To start with, customers choose between step-over and step-through frames in two sizes and 26-in wheels shod in big, fat 4.8-in tires or 27.5-in wheels with more modest 3-in tires.

The most notable options relate to the e-drive itself. Along with the rear hub drive, Biktrix offers several Bafang mid-drive options and a trio of range-extender battery packs that mount on top of the down tube to double up on battery power and provide more robust pedal assistance. The company explains that the mid-drive works with the gears, whereas the hub drive skips the gears so they're useful only for human pedaling. The mid-drive is able to maximize torque in lower gears when it's needed for hill-climbing and other situations and maximize speed in higher gears. The top-end mid-drive comes with a torque sensor.

Putting those fat tires to use on soft beach Biktrix

Biktrix was originally aiming for a top range of 200 miles (322 km), and even lists this figure on some of its materials, but its marketing team confirmed to us that the Juggernaut HD Duo tops out around 150 miles (241 km). To reach that number, Biktrix combines together the 1,500-watt Bafang Ultra mid-drive with torque sensor and its largest-capacity 21-Ah range-extender battery. Total battery capacity leaps up to 38.5 Ah/2 kWh, and the high-performance powertrain pushes top speed capability up to 35 mph (56 km/h), creating a well-rounded flagship ebike ready for all kinds of commuting and recreation. Biktrix can also put a 20- or 28-mph (32- or 45-km/h) limit on that top speed in order to meet local regulations.

Biktrix says the 1,500-watt HD Duo flagship with both batteries weighs in at 77 lb (35 kg). It requires 3-in street tires to reach its full range potential.

Putting that top speed to the test Biktrix

Biktrix is winding down a highly successful $1 million Indiegogo campaign this week. Early birds can still find special prices starting at $1,399 for the base model and rising up to $2,999 for the Juggernaut HD Duo + Torque flagship. In order to get the full 150-mile range, buyers will need to add on the 21-Ah secondary battery as a $699 option for a total price of $3,698. If everything moves smoothly, Biktrix will begin shipping bikes in March.

The three-minute video clip provides a good walkthrough of the Juggernaut Duo and its various features and options.

Biktrix Juggernaut HD Duo Walkthrough

Source: Indiegogo

