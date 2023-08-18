Lightweight Boost gravel ebike gains a 50% range increase

Italian bike maker 3T has revealed a longer-range version of its RaceMax Boost gravel ebike, a model that signaled the company's entry into the ebike space. The Ultra Boost has a starting weight of 12 kg, and features a Mahle hub motor paired with a 150-km battery, plus the option of a range extender.

The aim of the RaceMax Boost was to create an ebike that offered a "nearly identical road feel" to an unpowered gravel bike. The original's Mahle X-35 motor was swapped for the smaller and lighter Mahle X-20 last year, and now the Boost rides out as version 2.0 – with an increase in battery capacity from 236 Wh to 350.

"With relatively gentle power management, a rider under 75 kg [165 lb] on a hilly fast gravel/paved route can comfortably ride more than 150 km [93 miles] with 2,000 m of elevation gain (considering the EU 25-km/h [15.5-mph] speed limit, of course)," said the company in a blog post.

The Ultra Boost comes in dropbar and flatbar configurations 3T

Despite the increase in battery size, 3T has managed to keep the gravel ebike fairly light at a starting weight of just 12 kg (26.5 lb) thanks to a carbon-fiber frame. And the per-charge range can be extended with an optional 173-Wh bottle battery that will add 1.1 kg (2.4 lb) to the overall weight.

The hub motor features Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity, allowing users to tap into a Garmin bike computer or health-monitoring devices, while also enabling a custom power profile to be added to the three default pedal-assist modes via a mobile app.

The Ultra Boost comes with a 12-speed SRAM Rival gearset, and can be configured with SRAM hydraulic disc brakes rocking 160-mm rotors, as well as 700c or 650b wheels with tires options as wide as 61 mm (2.4 in), and it comes in dropbar and flatbar variants. Pricing starts at US$6,599.

Product page: 3T Ultra Boost