Lightweight Boost gravel ebike gains a 50% range increase

By Paul Ridden
August 18, 2023
Lightweight Boost gravel ebike gains a 50% range increase
3T reckons that a 75-kg rider could take on a hilly gravel/paved route and get up to 150 km of pedal-assist range
3T reckons that a 75-kg rider could take on a hilly gravel/paved route and get up to 150 km of pedal-assist range
3T reckons that a 75-kg rider could take on a hilly gravel/paved route and get up to 150 km of pedal-assist range
3T reckons that a 75-kg rider could take on a hilly gravel/paved route and get up to 150 km of pedal-assist range
The Ultra Boost comes in dropbar and flatbar configurations
The Ultra Boost comes in dropbar and flatbar configurations
Though designed as a gravel ebike, the Ultra Boost could also serve as a daily commuter
Though designed as a gravel ebike, the Ultra Boost could also serve as a daily commuter
The Mahle X-20 hub motor provides pedal-assist up to 25 km/h over three power modes, plus an extra custom mode configured through a mobile app
The Mahle X-20 hub motor provides pedal-assist up to 25 km/h over three power modes, plus an extra custom mode configured through a mobile app
Italian bike maker 3T has revealed a longer-range version of its RaceMax Boost gravel ebike, a model that signaled the company's entry into the ebike space. The Ultra Boost has a starting weight of 12 kg, and features a Mahle hub motor paired with a 150-km battery, plus the option of a range extender.

The aim of the RaceMax Boost was to create an ebike that offered a "nearly identical road feel" to an unpowered gravel bike. The original's Mahle X-35 motor was swapped for the smaller and lighter Mahle X-20 last year, and now the Boost rides out as version 2.0 – with an increase in battery capacity from 236 Wh to 350.

"With relatively gentle power management, a rider under 75 kg [165 lb] on a hilly fast gravel/paved route can comfortably ride more than 150 km [93 miles] with 2,000 m of elevation gain (considering the EU 25-km/h [15.5-mph] speed limit, of course)," said the company in a blog post.

The Ultra Boost comes in dropbar and flatbar configurations
The Ultra Boost comes in dropbar and flatbar configurations

Despite the increase in battery size, 3T has managed to keep the gravel ebike fairly light at a starting weight of just 12 kg (26.5 lb) thanks to a carbon-fiber frame. And the per-charge range can be extended with an optional 173-Wh bottle battery that will add 1.1 kg (2.4 lb) to the overall weight.

The hub motor features Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity, allowing users to tap into a Garmin bike computer or health-monitoring devices, while also enabling a custom power profile to be added to the three default pedal-assist modes via a mobile app.

The Ultra Boost comes with a 12-speed SRAM Rival gearset, and can be configured with SRAM hydraulic disc brakes rocking 160-mm rotors, as well as 700c or 650b wheels with tires options as wide as 61 mm (2.4 in), and it comes in dropbar and flatbar variants. Pricing starts at US$6,599.

Product page: 3T Ultra Boost

