Shin-friendly mountain bike pedals put the pins on the shoes

If you're a mountain biker, chances are you don't like being whacked in the shins by pedal pins, nor are you fond of slipping when walking on wet ground. That's where iNVRS Pedals system comes in, as it moves the pins from the pedals to the shoes.

Manufactured by Canadian mountain bike gear company 9point8, the iNVRS setup consists of two parts: the platform pedals and the shoe studs (aka pins).

The pedals feature a polymer body, steel alloy axle, sealed bearings, and replaceable rubber foot platforms on both sides of each pedal. Those platforms are reportedly made of a proprietary long-lasting compound that grabs onto the studs, yet resists being pierced by them.

The user installs the carbide-tipped studs on the soles of their existing third-party shoes or boots. Buyers with SPD-type footwear can instead opt for pre-studded aluminum cleats that they simply pop on and off as necessary.

The whole iNVRS Pedals ecosystem 9point8

Whichever approach is taken, the pedals themselves will remain soft-topped and non-shin-gouging, while the rider will have a lot more traction when walking across slick terrain. It is worth noting that users won't be able to walk across hardwood floors or other fragile surfaces, unless they go with the quick-release cleats. Driving a car would also definitely not be a good idea.

That said, the pedals can be used with non-studded footwear when just riding around town.

The pedals are claimed to tip the scales at 588 g (21 oz) a pair 9point8

The iNVRS Pedals themselves sell for US$69 a set, with prices for the studs starting at $42 for a 20-pack, and pricing for a set of the cleats starting at $49. Replacement pedal pads go for $12 for a pack of four.

There's more information in the following video.

iNVRS INTRO

Source: 9point8

