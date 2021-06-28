Fat-tired folding ebike aims for city streets and beyond

For its first Indiegogo, Chinese e-mobility company A Dece Oasis (ADO) has launched an all-terrain fat-tired version of its A20 fast-folder, which can take you to work during the week and be ready to tackle off-road adventures at the weekend.

The 34-kg (75-lb) A20F has ride-ready LWH dimensions of 174 x 53 x 120 cm (68.5 x 20.8 x 47.2 in), with adjustable handlebar and saddle catering for riders between 150 and 200 cm (5 ft to 6.5 ft) in height. When you get to the transport hub, it can collapse down in three steps to 98 x 45 x 77 cm (38.5 x 17.7 x 30.3 in) in seconds, and the aluminum alloy frame even has a handy carry handle included.

The 500-W brushless hub motor can amplify rider input in pedal-assist mode, or there's a twist grip throttle for a top speed of up to 50 km/h (25 mph) – or 250 watt in the EU for 25 km/h (15.5 mph). An onboard control system is said to constantly monitor and optimize performance, and a cruise control function will see the ebike roll at a constant speed, which is deactivated by braking.

When it's time to leave the city streets behind, 20x4-inch puncture-resistant fat tires and adjustable front fork suspension will help smooth out some of the bumps along the way. Stopping power comes from disc braking front and rear, there's IPX5 waterproofing, and a built-in headlight could help illuminate the trail ahead.

The frame is home to a 36-V/10-Ah lockable and removable Li-ion battery for up 80 km (50 miles) of per-charge pedal-assist range, or up to 40 km on motor only. And if the juice runs out mid-ride, the A20F can roll on pedal power alone, with a Shimano seven-speed transmission helping things along.

Indiegogo pledges for ADO's latest ebike start at just US$899, shaving 30 percent off the expected retail price. If all goes to plan, worldwide shipping is estimated to start in August. The video below has more.

ADO A20F x INDIEGOGO - Most affordable Fatbike Available Now

Source: ADO